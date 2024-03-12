Russia’s Coal Exports to Asia Slump Amid Intense Competition

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.64 +0.71 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.77 +0.56 +0.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.36 +0.58 +0.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.724 -0.035 -1.99%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.597 +0.016 +0.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.26 -0.82 -0.99%
Chart Mars US 130 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.597 +0.016 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.37 -1.31 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.80 -1.18 -1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.52 +0.62 +0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 833 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.18 +0.30 +0.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 +0.45 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.32 +0.36 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.26 -0.82 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 286 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 62.78 +0.47 +0.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 80.08 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.33 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 72.93 -0.33 -0.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 70.43 -0.53 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 70.43 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 71.53 -0.33 -0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 79.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 71.18 -0.33 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.62 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 68.16 -0.08 -0.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 73.26 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.41 -0.08 -0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.63 -1.17 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 12 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 11 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Exploring the World's Most Volatile Commodities

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

Gartner has predicted that EVs…

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

Wyoming's rare earth discovery poses…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Coal Exports to Asia Slump Amid Intense Competition

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 12, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

The lower prices of coal from major exporters Indonesia, South Africa, and Australia are weighing on Russia’s capacity to sell more of its coal to Asia, which has become Moscow’s primary export market after the West slapped embargoes on its coal in 2022.  

Russian exports of both thermal and metallurgical coal to Asia slumped in February by 21.6% year-over-year, to around 8.48 million metric tons, according to data from Kpler reported by Reuters’ columnist Clyde Russell.

Despite the fact that Kpler estimated Russia’s February 2024 coal exports to be slightly higher than in January 2024, Moscow had seen six consecutive months of falling coal sales in Asia, Russell notes.  

Russia turned east to Asia to place its coal after the EU and its Western allies banned imports of Russian coal in the summer of 2022 after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February of that year.

China, South Korea, Turkey, and India are currently the top importers of coal from Russia. These countries received over 80% of Russia’s coal exports between August 2022 and July 2023, compared with 47% from August 2021 to July 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an analysis early this year.

But competition from top exporters Indonesia, Australia, and South Africa and their competitive export prices in India and China, have been squeezing out Russian coal exports to Asia.

Domestic logistical challenges are also weighing on Russia’s coal exports.

According to the EIA, “limited eastbound rail infrastructure from the Kuzbass region in Western Siberia, where coal production is centered, leads to congestion, delays, and longer turnaround times.”

Higher exports from Russia’s largest coal transshipment port, Vostochny, on the Pacific coast, have led to railway and seaport bottlenecks, the EIA notes.

In the first seven weeks of 2024, Russia’s coal shipments dropped by 14% year-over-year, according to BIMCO, the world's largest direct-membership organization for ship owners, charterers, shipbrokers, and agents. Volumes have been declining since October 2023 when logistical challenges started to emerge, BIMCO said in an analysis last month.    

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Seaborne Crude Oil Exports Hit 2024 High

Next Post

OPEC’s Oil Production Rose in February Despite Cut Extension

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Russia’s Gazprom Awarded Iraq’s Huge Nasiriyah Oil Development
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com