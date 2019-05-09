Oil Slips Despite Bullish OPEC Report

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.64 -0.48 -0.77%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.26 -0.11 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.592 -0.018 -0.69%
Mars US 19 hours 67.62 +0.02 +0.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.88 -0.57 -0.81%
Urals 2 days 68.18 -0.77 -1.12%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.76 +0.48 +0.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.592 -0.018 -0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.26 -1.03 -1.47%
Murban 2 days 70.79 -0.91 -1.27%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.82 +0.33 +0.52%
Basra Light 2 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.32 +0.27 +0.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Girassol 2 days 71.84 +0.40 +0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.88 -0.57 -0.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 45.55 -0.67 -1.45%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 49.12 +0.72 +1.49%
Canadian Condensate 76 days 58.87 +0.72 +1.24%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 62.57 +0.72 +1.16%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 56.82 +0.72 +1.28%
Peace Sour 20 hours 53.62 +0.72 +1.36%
Peace Sour 20 hours 53.62 +0.72 +1.36%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 57.22 +0.72 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 63.07 +0.72 +1.15%
Central Alberta 20 hours 55.87 +0.72 +1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 2 days 52.25 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.34 -0.68 -0.96%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.07 -0.13 -0.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.02 -0.13 -0.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.02 -0.13 -0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.75 -0.75 -1.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.27 +0.72 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Putin Wins Again at Oil Chess: OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 12 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 15 minutes Sanctions: U.S. Government Cannot Ensure Cheaper U.S. Oil Sales To India
  • 5 hours Oxford Economics: Trade War Tops List of Global Risks
  • 2 mins OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 2 hours OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 30 mins Why is bigger better in the Permian?
  • 5 hours Tensions: U.S., Japan, India and Philippines Challenge Beijing With Naval Drills In The South China Sea
  • 2 hours England Sinking
  • 1 hour Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 6 hours NY NO FOSSIL FUELS
  • 1 hour Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 1 hour Nine Line Bind
  • 2 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 9 hours Oil prices forecast
  • 7 hours Roll-back: Iran Informs World Powers It Will Stop 'Some Commitments' Under Nuclear Deal
  • 2 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields

Breaking News:

Saudis Get ‘’Moderate’’ Requests To Replace Lost Iranian Oil Supply

Alt Text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

Iran has put a plan…

Alt Text

Nigeria Shuts In More Oil After Protests In Niger Delta

Ongoing protests in the Niger…

Alt Text

BP Bets Big On Gulf Of Mexico While Rivals Chase Shale

BP, the biggest oil producer…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Slips Despite Bullish OPEC Report

By Irina Slav - May 09, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
OPEC logo

Crude oil production in OPEC inched up by a modest 30,000 bpd to 30.26 million bpd last month, a survey by S&P Global Platts suggested, after four months of steady declines.

While production in Iran declined as a result of U.S. sanctions, as did output in Angola, which is struggling to boost investment in its oil and gas industry, recoveries elsewhere propped up the total. Among the risers in the oil cartel were Nigeria, Iraq, and Libya.  Surprisingly, even production in Venezuela stabilized last month, the S&P Global Platts revealed.

The organization’s largest producer, Saudi Arabia, kept its production rate stable in April, the survey also found, at an average 9.82 million bpd. Reports from earlier this month had it that the Kingdom planned to increase its oil production in June but not exports as local demand would soak up the additional output without it affecting international prices.

Iran, however, saw an estimated 120,000-bpd drop in its production last month, to 2.57 million bpd. The reason was that many importers of Iranian crude stopped buying it in anticipation of the May 1 expiry of U.S. sanction waivers that Washington granted to eight large importers. In the coming months, analysts predict further declines in the country’s oil production as importers comply with sanctions with the possible exception of China, which has stated it will not comply with the U.S. sanctions.

In March, Goldman Sachs’s commodities chief Jeffrey Currie said the bank expected OPEC to clear the oil glut by April thanks to the OPEC+ agreement and the overcompliance of some members, notably Saudi Arabia, but also the usual suspects: Venezuela and Iran. Indeed, the cartel has been cutting deep, but rising production from the United States has curbed the positive effect of these cuts on prices even after the expiry of the sanction waivers for Iran.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

EIA Crude Draw Arrests Oil Price Crash

Next Post

Rystad: U.S. Shale Is Now The World’s Second Cheapest Source Of Oil Supply
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To
Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

 EIA Crude Draw Arrests Oil Price Crash

EIA Crude Draw Arrests Oil Price Crash

 Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

 Middle East Oil Giants Are About To Upend Oil Trading

Middle East Oil Giants Are About To Upend Oil Trading

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com