How Low Can It Go? Angola’s Oil Exports To Hit Decade Low In June

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.67 -0.09 -0.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.46 -0.16 -0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.008 -0.31%
Mars US 5 hours 67.86 -0.29 -0.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.11 -0.10 -0.14%
Urals 23 hours 69.94 +0.76 +1.10%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Bonny Light 23 hours 72.31 +0.42 +0.58%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.82 -0.16 -0.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.008 -0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 71.22 +1.02 +1.45%
Murban 23 hours 72.62 +1.03 +1.44%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 64.66 +0.42 +0.65%
Basra Light 23 hours 73.35 -0.15 -0.20%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 71.58 +0.46 +0.65%
Bonny Light 23 hours 72.31 +0.42 +0.58%
Bonny Light 23 hours 72.31 +0.42 +0.58%
Girassol 23 hours 71.86 +0.57 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.11 -0.10 -0.14%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 50.76 -0.23 -0.45%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 54.65 +0.65 +1.20%
Canadian Condensate 54 days 60.80 +0.65 +1.08%
Premium Synthetic 6 hours 64.90 +0.65 +1.01%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 59.80 +0.65 +1.10%
Peace Sour 6 hours 57.80 +0.65 +1.14%
Peace Sour 6 hours 57.80 +0.65 +1.14%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 59.05 +0.65 +1.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 65.30 +0.65 +1.01%
Central Alberta 6 hours 58.90 +0.65 +1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 -0.07 -0.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 60.50 -0.25 -0.41%
Giddings 23 hours 54.25 -0.25 -0.46%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.81 -0.20 -0.28%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 57.71 -0.29 -0.50%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 61.66 -0.29 -0.47%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 61.66 -0.29 -0.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 60.50 -0.25 -0.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 +0.50 +0.93%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.70 +0.65 +0.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Top 3 Skills for Traders
  • 5 minutes Oil at $40
  • 8 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 57 mins Trudeau Faces a New Foe as Conservatives Retake Power in Alberta
  • 14 hours Guaido and the Conoco Award
  • 42 mins Ecoside
  • 15 hours Welcome To The Club: Apple In Talks With Potential Suppliers Of Sensors For Self-Driving Cars
  • 16 hours Opening up the waters off the coast of Florida to oil and gas drilling
  • 5 hours Is Canada hosed?
  • 15 hours Trump Torpedos Oil Pipeline Haters
  • 12 hours The Number Increases: Swiss To Support Belt And Road Push During President's China Trip
  • 21 hours The Key Players In Libya's "Potential" Civil War
  • 24 hours Tax Credits for Energy Storage
  • 1 day Everything Is Possible: Germany’s Coal Plants May Be Converted to Giant Batteries
  • 11 hours Gas Flaring

Breaking News:

How Low Can It Go? Angola’s Oil Exports To Hit Decade Low In June

Is This The End Of The OPEC Deal?

Is This The End Of The OPEC Deal?

Oil prices dipped on Thursday…

Think Tank: Mexico’s New Refinery Already Doomed

Think Tank: Mexico’s New Refinery Already Doomed

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

How Low Can It Go? Angola’s Oil Exports To Hit Decade Low In June

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 17, 2019, 10:00 PM CDT Luanda Angola

Production outages and maintenance are set to push Angola’s oil exports to a 13-year low, according to an industry source quoted by Reuters.

 There are just 38 oil cargoes scheduled in June, a 10-cargo loss from May levels and represents the lowest exports since this data first began to be tracked in 2006. Just 1.2 million barrels per day are scheduled to be exported from Angola in June. Exports averaged 1.58 million barrels per day in 2017.

The lower exports are a result of production issues at Angola’s Girassol offshore platform this month, along with a shutdown of its Saturno oilfield to conduct necessary maintenance.

Angola’s oil production has slowly dropped over recent years, averaging 1.63 million bpd in 2017 and 1.51 million bpd in 2018, before falling to 1.45 million in the first quarter of this year, according to secondary sources from OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report, as aging fields struggle to maintain their rates. Its production cut cap under the OPEC agreement is 1.481 million bpd—higher than what Angola is currently producing.

Angola has implemented several new measures over the last year to try and increase its oil production. Measures included reducing tax rates on smaller oil discoveries and creating an agency that would handle oil blocks up for auction rather than its poorly reputed state-run oil company, Sonangol.

Crude oil represents almost 90 percent of all exports from Angola—most of which makes its way to China—and accounts for 80 percent of all government revenues, according to  the Republic of Angola website.

The most recent development in Angola’s oil industry is the Kaombo Sul project by France’s Total, which started up earlier this month, adding 115,000 barrels per day to existing capacity.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kuwait Could Add 400,000 Bpd Heavy Oil Output By January 2020

Next Post

Kuwait Could Add 400,000 Bpd Heavy Oil Output By January 2020

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher
Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

 Alt text

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com