World’s Top Banks Financed Fossil Fuels With $742 Billion In 2021

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 100.8 -7.00 -6.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 107.9 -5.54 -4.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.629 +0.024 +0.43%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 3.673 -0.136 -3.57%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 3.187 -0.138 -4.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +0.41 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 105.2 +3.48 +3.42%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 3.187 -0.138 -4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.4 -0.05 -0.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 109.8 -0.22 -0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 109.3 +4.38 +4.18%
Graph down Basra Light 122 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 115.6 +4.03 +3.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.8 +4.11 +3.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +0.41 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.71 +3.51 +3.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 93.72 +3.58 +3.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 110.0 +3.58 +3.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 108.2 +3.58 +3.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 106.1 +3.58 +3.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 103.3 +3.58 +3.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 103.3 +3.58 +3.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 105.4 +3.58 +3.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 108.9 +3.58 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 103.6 +3.58 +3.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 104.3 +3.50 +3.47%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 98.00 +3.50 +3.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 108.4 +0.06 +0.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 101.8 +3.58 +3.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 105.7 +3.58 +3.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 105.7 +3.58 +3.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 104.3 +3.50 +3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 +3.50 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.8 +3.58 +3.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 22 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 4 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 18 hours "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes

Breaking News:

World’s Top Banks Financed Fossil Fuels With $742 Billion In 2021

Could Putin Be Overthrown From Within?

Could Putin Be Overthrown From Within?

One of the desired outcomes…

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher As EU Prepares For A Summit With China

The Stakes Have Never Been Higher As EU Prepares For A Summit With China

The European Union and China…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

World’s Top Banks Financed Fossil Fuels With $742 Billion In 2021

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 31, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

The 60 largest banks in the world poured as much as $742 billion in fossil fuel financing in 2021 alone, a new report by environmental groups showed this week.

Since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015, the world’s largest commercial and investment banks have financed fossil fuels with a cumulative $4.6 trillion, according to the annual Banking on Climate Chaos report from Oil Change International, Rainforest Action Network, BankTrack, Indigenous Environmental Network, Reclaim Finance, Sierra Club, and Urgewald.

Banks have come under increased pressure and scrutiny over the past years to stop funding fossil fuels.

JPMorgan Chase “remains the world’s worst funder of climate chaos, with JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Mizuho, MUFG, and all 5 Canadian banks among those that increased their fossil financing from 2020 to 2021,” the authors of the report said.

Overall, fossil fuel financing remained dominated by four U.S. banks, as JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America together accounted for one-quarter of all fossil fuel financing over the last six years.

Fracking received $62.1 billion in financing last year, and was dominated by North American banks with Wells Fargo at the top, funding producers like Diamondback Energy and pipeline companies like Kinder Morgan.

Coal mining financing was led by Chinese banks, the report said, with China Merchants Bank and Ping An Group leading financing for the sector in 2021.

In coal financing alone, between January 2019 and November of last year, commercial banks globally funneled a jaw-dropping $1.5 trillion into the coal industry, a previous report by environmental organizations found earlier this year.

This week’s ‘Banking on Climate Chaos’ report showed that Citi and JPMorgan Chase provided the most financing for offshore oil and gas in 2021. In total, big banks channeled $52.9 billion into offshore oil and gas financing last year, the report noted.

“With Wall Street banks leading the charge, these financial institutions are directly complicit in undermining a climate stable future for us all and must immediately end their support of any further fossil fuel infrastructure expansion,” Alison Kirsch, Research and Policy Manager at Rainforest Action Network, said, commenting on the report.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Regulators Throw Fracking Industry A Lifeline

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April


Most Commented

Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Europe Can Survive Next Winter Without Russian Gas

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com