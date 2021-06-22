Oil Rally Unlikely To Be Derailed By Supply Side Risks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours SellBuy 73.06 -0.60 -0.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.25 +0.44 +0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.268 +0.010 +0.31%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.158 +0.007 +0.33%
Graph up Gasoline 21 mins 2.229 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.56 -0.73 -1.01%
Chart Mars US 59 mins 71.36 -1.00 -1.38%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.229 +0.005 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 72.17 +0.56 +0.78%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 73.33 +0.73 +1.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 69.44 +0.38 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 74.52 -0.14 -0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 73.86 +0.38 +0.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 74.29 +0.62 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.56 -0.73 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 57.79 -0.60 -1.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 58.82 +1.78 +3.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 72.12 +1.83 +2.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 73.52 +1.83 +2.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 68.57 +1.83 +2.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 66.12 +1.83 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 66.12 +1.83 +2.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 68.47 +1.83 +2.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 71.37 +1.83 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 66.02 +1.83 +2.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 73.19 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 67.01 -0.61 -0.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 70.96 -0.61 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 70.96 -0.61 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 22 hours 63.25 +2.00 +3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.83 +0.35 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 mins Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 1 day Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Canada’s Oil Industry Optimistic As Prices Rebound

Canada’s Oil Industry Optimistic As Prices Rebound

Canadian drillers are increasingly optimistic…

Can Ecuador’s Oil Industry Finally Begin To Recover?

Can Ecuador’s Oil Industry Finally Begin To Recover?

Ecuador’s beaten down oil industry…

Carbon Trade Could Be 10 Times Bigger Than Global Crude Oil Market

Carbon Trade Could Be 10 Times Bigger Than Global Crude Oil Market

The growing market for paying…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Yousef Alshammari

Yousef Alshammari

Dr. Yousef Alshammari is the CEO and Head of Oil Research at CMarkits, London, UK. He is a former Research Fellow at the Organisation of…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rally Unlikely To Be Derailed By Supply Side Risks

By Yousef Alshammari - Jun 22, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Despite trading at above $74, Brent prices retreated following the comments made by the chairman of the Federal Reserve which gave a boost to the US dollar.

The Federal Reserve seems to have realised that inflation levels may end up higher than previously anticipated, as shown by the historical lows of the bond yields, weakening US dollar, and significant rise in equity markets. The comments made last week, made by Jerome Powell suggested that inflation may not end up as being ‘transitory’ and that the Fed, which is still concerned about the job data, may decide to hike interest rates twice through 2023.

The US Federal Reserve has been keeping interest rates low to support economic growth, yet its meeting last week was seen as a hawkish surprise. U.S. inflation is currently seen at 5% and there is a risk that it may not end up being transitory as was expected by the Fed. Many prominent economists including Mohamed El-Erian warned that the Fed is continuing to fall behind the curve, with 10-year bond yields reaching breakeven points. Reacting to the Fed meeting, the US dollar index closed at 92.21, last Friday, up by 1.8% w/w.

Yet, there is still a continued optimism among many analysts driven by demand recovery and expectations of rising inflation in the United States. Last Friday, Brent prices closed at $73.51, up by 1.12% w/w, while WTI closed at $71.64, up by 1.02% w/w. Various factors have been contributing to the continued rally in prices including easing of lockdown restrictions in Europe, an increase in international aviation movements, the decline in crude oil inventories, and relatively steady U.S. crude production. Total U.S. oil production continues to be within the 10.9-11.2 million bpd range since the beginning of this year, which is a major reason why Brent prices are trading above $70. Traders continue to bank on a 5 million bpd demand recovery in H2 2021, resulting mainly from the recovery in jet fuel demand, while many trading firms including Trafigura and Vitol are now predicting $100 oil in 2022. Related: It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

COVID-19 and a return of Iranian crude continue to weigh on the markets 

Despite the bullish sentiment, the rally in crude prices may be capped by concerns of a new strain of COVID-19 and the return of 3-4 million bpd of Iranian crude oil to the market, both of which could keep oil prices from breaking out during the second half of 2021. Despite easing restrictions in many countries around the world, COVID-19 continues to weigh on the demand-side with the delta variant expected to be the dominant version in the world this summer, according to John Hopkins University. This new strain of COVID-19 may warrant new vaccine boosters along the way. Furthermore, as many developing countries continue to have limited or no access to vaccines, the risk remains that the new COVID-19 variant spreads to other countries especially if international aviation activity picks up. The delay in opening the economy in the UK is one example of the persistent concern of COVID-19. Adding to the supply-side uncertainty, the electoral victory of new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, who faces US sanctions himself, could delay the Vienna nuclear deal negotiations between Iran and Western powers.

Related: Is OPEC+ Ready To Open The Taps?

IEA outlook may turn out to be too bullish 

The latest data from the IEA shows that oil demand may average 99.6 million bpd by the end of 2021, which is almost equal to the 2019 oil demand, and in our view, this forecast could end up being too bullish. This is due to the fact international travel continues to be complicated, and many countries continue to have their borders closed for tourism, while business travel is not expected to recover until at least mid-2022. 

The IEA has asked OPEC+ to increase supply during the second half of 2021, expecting that crude oil demand will average 99 million bpd in Q-4 this year. Yet, the Saudi Energy Minister has indicated in his speech at the Wall Street Investors Conference that the OPEC+ cautious approach has brought key benefits currently observed in the markets, in particular, the return of crude inventories to pre-pandemic levels.

The latest figures from the EIA show that commercial crude inventories have returned to pre-pandemic levels, and are currently standing at 466.7 million compared with 483.3 million at the same period in 2019, which is not far from our last year forecast of 450 million barrels. A further decline in inventories is expected as we continue to see high demand during the summer season. There has also been a major uptake in U.S. crude oil refinery throughput, which has risen to more than 16.34 million bpd, with gasoline demand reaching 9.36 million bpd, compared with 9.93 million bpd at the same period in 2019, both of which explain the drawdown in crude inventories. U.S. oil production last week was reported to be 11.20 million bpd, up by 200,000 bpd w/w, which was accompanied by a relatively small rise in the number of the U.S. oil rigs which rose by 8 to 373, up by more than 100 rigs since the beginning of this year.

By Yousef Alshammari for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is OPEC+ Ready To Open The Taps?
Yousef Alshammari

Yousef Alshammari

Dr. Yousef Alshammari is the CEO and Head of Oil Research at CMarkits, London, UK. He is a former Research Fellow at the Organisation of…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis
$100 Oil Predictions Soar As Analysts Warn Of Supply Crisis

$100 Oil Predictions Soar As Analysts Warn Of Supply Crisis
The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry

The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry
The Best Oil Stocks As Prices Rebound

The Best Oil Stocks As Prices Rebound
Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?

Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com