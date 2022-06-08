Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 46 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 2 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 2 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 20 hours ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 4 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

IEA: Europe Could See Energy Rationing This Winter

Russia Will Regret Selling Alaska If Biden Unleashes Its Energy Potential

Russia Will Regret Selling Alaska If Biden Unleashes Its Energy Potential

OPEC Considers Extra Large Hike In Oil Production To Compensate For Russia

OPEC Considers Extra Large Hike In Oil Production To Compensate For Russia

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Premium Content

EIA Reports Small Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

By Irina Slav - Jun 08, 2022, 9:36 AM CDT
Crude oil prices moved lower today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 2 million barrels for the week to June 3.

This compared with a draw of 1.5 million barrels for the previous week, leaving inventories at 416.8 million barrels, which was some 15 percent below the five-year average for this time of the year.

As a growing number of analysts revise their oil price forecasts upwards, the EIA also reported mixed inventory data for fuels.

In gasoline, the EIA estimated an inventory decline of 800,000 million barrels for the week to June 3, which compared with a draw of 700,000 barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 10 million bpd last week, which was slightly higher than the average for the previous week. Goldman Sachs recently said both crude oil and gasoline prices would need to rise a lot further to start undermining demand.

In middle distillates, the EIA reported an inventory build of 2.6 million barrels for the week to June 3. This compared with a draw of half a million barrels for the previous week.

Middle distillate production averaged 5 million barrels daily last week, which was another modest output increase on  the week before.

Retail fuel prices in the U.S. have been shattering record after record recently due to the combination of tight oil supply and lower refining capacity than before the pandemic, while demand remains robust.

The situation may still be a long way from resolution, however, with the upside potential in oil prices remaining substantial. The reason is that, according to some analysts, among them Goldman Sachs’ Damien Courvalin, the current oil shortage is a structural rather than a cyclical one.

This means that year of underinvestment and steadily rising demand have tipped the market into an undersupply that cannot be fixed quickly or easily. According to Courvalin, even if Saudi Arabia boosts production considerably, it won’t help beyond the immediate term.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

