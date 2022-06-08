IEA: Europe Could See Energy Rationing This Winter

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 122.5 +3.12 +2.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 124.0 +3.42 +2.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.614 -0.679 -7.31%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 4.324 +0.004 +0.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 4.216 +0.058 +1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.4 +1.08 +0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.2 +0.31 +0.26%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 113.1 -0.26 -0.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.216 +0.058 +1.39%

Graph up Marine 2 days 115.6 +0.07 +0.06%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.1 +0.21 +0.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 116.2 +0.46 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 191 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 125.6 +0.50 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 126.4 +1.08 +0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.4 +1.08 +0.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 124.1 +1.85 +1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.2 +0.31 +0.26%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 96.91 +1.30 +1.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 105.3 +0.91 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 121.6 +0.91 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 119.8 +0.91 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 117.7 +0.91 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 114.9 +0.91 +0.80%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 114.9 +0.91 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 117.0 +0.91 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 120.5 +0.91 +0.76%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 115.2 +0.91 +0.80%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 116.0 +0.75 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 109.8 +0.75 +0.69%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 123.5 -0.08 -0.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 113.4 +0.54 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 117.3 +0.54 +0.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 117.3 +0.54 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 116.0 +0.75 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 122.9 +0.91 +0.75%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

IEA: Europe Could See Energy Rationing This Winter

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 08, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • IEA: Europe could be forced to start rationing energy this winter.
  • Birol: The world faces a “much bigger” energy crisis than the one of the 1970s.
  • On Wednesday, Birol called for conserving energy and boosting energy efficiency.
Europe could be forced to start rationing energy this winter, starting with industrial uses of natural gas, especially if the winter is cold and China’s economy rebounds, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, told the Financial Times in an interview.

“If we have a harsh winter and a long winter and if we do not take [demand side measures] . . . I wouldn’t exclude the rationing of natural gas in Europe, starting from the large industry facilities,” Birol told FT.

The world faces a “much bigger” energy crisis than the one of the 1970s, Birol told German daily Der Spiegel last month. 

“Back then it was just about oil,” Birol told the news outlet. “Now we have an oil crisis, a gas crisis and an electricity crisis simultaneously,” said the head of the international agency created after the 1970s shock of the Arab oil embargo.

On Wednesday, Birol called for conserving energy and boosting energy efficiency as a means to cope with the current energy crisis, which is expected to worsen next winter, during an IEA Global Conference on Energy Efficiency in Sønderborg, Denmark.  

“The oil shocks of the 1970s set in motion major advances in efficiency, and it is utterly essential that efficiency is at the heart of the response to today’s global energy crisis,” the IEA’s head said in a statement. 

Denmark’s Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Dan Jørgensen said:

“By increasing our energy efficiency, we can reduce our dependence of Russian oil and gas completely and move closer to achieving climate neutrality.”

In a report issued to coincide with the conference today, the IEA says that “The cleanest, cheapest, most reliable source of energy is what countries can avoid using, while still providing full energy services for citizens. That is why the IEA refers to energy efficiency as the ‘first fuel’. Without early action on efficiency the energy transition to net zero emissions will be more expensive and much more difficult to achieve.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

