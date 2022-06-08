UAE: OPEC+ Struggles With Oil Production Hikes

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 122.6 +3.18 +2.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 124.0 +3.46 +2.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.686 -0.607 -6.53%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.327 +0.007 +0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 4.217 +0.059 +1.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.4 +1.08 +0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.2 +0.31 +0.26%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 113.1 -0.26 -0.23%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 4.217 +0.059 +1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 115.6 +0.07 +0.06%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.1 +0.21 +0.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 116.2 +0.46 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 191 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 125.6 +0.50 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 126.4 +1.08 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.4 +1.08 +0.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 124.1 +1.85 +1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.2 +0.31 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 96.91 +1.30 +1.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 105.3 +0.91 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 121.6 +0.91 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 119.8 +0.91 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 117.7 +0.91 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 114.9 +0.91 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 114.9 +0.91 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 117.0 +0.91 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 120.5 +0.91 +0.76%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 115.2 +0.91 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 116.0 +0.75 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 109.8 +0.75 +0.69%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 123.5 -0.08 -0.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 113.4 +0.54 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 117.3 +0.54 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 117.3 +0.54 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 116.0 +0.75 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 122.9 +0.91 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 2 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 2 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 20 hours ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 4 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

Russia Says It Will Find Other Oil Buyers After EU Ban

Russia Says It Will Find Other Oil Buyers After EU Ban

Russia dismissed on Tuesday the…

Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom

Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom

Suriname is rushing to replicate…

IEA: Europe Could See Energy Rationing This Winter

IEA: Europe Could See Energy Rationing This Winter

Europe could be forced to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UAE: OPEC+ Struggles With Oil Production Hikes

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 08, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
  • OPEC+ is currently pumping 2.6 million barrels per day below its target.
  • Since OPEC+ started reversing last year the record cuts from April 2020, the group has been consistently struggling to meet its production quota.
  • OPEC+ compliance to production cuts has now increased to more than 200%.
Join Our Community

The OPEC+ group is currently pumping 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil below its target, and efforts to boost output per the monthly plans are "not encouraging," the energy minister of one of OPEC's top producers, the United Arab Emirates, said on Wednesday.

"According to last month's report, we have seen the conformity (to output cuts) of the OPEC+ group and the conformity was more than 200%," the UAE's Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said at an energy conference in Jordan as carried by Reuters.

Since OPEC+ started reversing last year the record cuts from April 2020, the group has been consistently struggling to meet its production quota as many members lack spare capacity or investment to increase production. The UAE is actually one of the very few with some spare capacity, as is OPEC's top producer Saudi Arabia. The Saudis, OPEC's second-largest producer, Iraq, and the third-largest, the UAE, are believed to be the only producers with enough spare capacity. OPEC's African members Nigeria and Angola are struggling with their targets, while the leader of the non-OPEC producers in the pact, Russia, is trying to stop a production decline as its oil is now under sanctions, bans, and embargoes in the West.

OPEC+ decided last week to accelerate its monthly oil production increase to nearly 650,000 bpd for July and August as the group looks to compensate for falling production in Russia amid expectations of strong fuel demand this summer.

The higher monthly production hike was seen by the market as not enough to offset supply losses from Russia or to meet what is expected to be a strong summer fuel demand despite record fuel prices in many countries.

China is gradually returning from lockdowns in some major cities, also supporting the outlook that demand will strengthen.

At today's conference in Jordan, the UAE's al-Mazrouei said, "The risk is when China is back," referring to Chinese demand and OPEC+'s ability to supply as much crude to the world as its pact says.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Could Replicate Iran's Strategy To Skirt Oil Sanctions

Next Post

EIA Reports Small Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling
New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch

New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch
Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom

Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom
A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets

A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com