Oil Prices Slip After EIA Reports Builds Across The Board

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.24 -0.46 -0.83%
Brent Crude 61.83 -0.38 -0.61%
Natural Gas 3.075 -0.03 -0.87%
Mars US 57.69 -0.98 -1.67%
Opec Basket 60.52 -0.75 -1.22%
Urals 59.71 -1.19 -1.95%
Louisiana Light 61.47 -1.10 -1.76%
Louisiana Light 61.47 -1.10 -1.76%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Mexican Basket 52.74 -1.29 -2.39%
Natural Gas 3.075 -0.03 -0.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.73 -0.35 -0.57%
Murban 63.48 -0.35 -0.55%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.68 -1.82 -3.01%
Basra Light 57.80 -1.15 -1.95%
Saharan Blend 61.28 -1.80 -2.85%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Bonny Light 61.88 -1.76 -2.77%
Girassol 61.68 -1.86 -2.93%
Opec Basket 60.52 -0.75 -1.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.03 -0.64 -1.57%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 61.47 -1.10 -1.76%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Giddings 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 63.06 -0.06 -0.10%
West Texas Sour 49.65 -1.06 -2.09%
Eagle Ford 53.60 -1.06 -1.94%
Eagle Ford 53.60 -1.06 -1.94%
Oklahoma Sweet 52.15 -1.06 -1.99%
Kansas Common 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 63.15 -1.06 -1.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 mins Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 2 hours DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 3 hours Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  • 4 hours World’s Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  • 22 hours Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 23 hours Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 1 day Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 1 day Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 1 day OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 1 day Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 1 day Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 2 days Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 2 days GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 2 days Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 2 days Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 2 days BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard
  • 2 days Iran Denies Involvement In Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
  • 5 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 5 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 5 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 5 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 5 days Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 5 days Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 5 days New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 5 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 6 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 6 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 6 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 6 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 6 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 6 days UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 6 days Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 6 days Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 7 days U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 7 days Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 7 days Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 7 days ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 7 days Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 7 days China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners

Breaking News:

Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Exports Hit A Record High

United States crude oil exports…

Alt Text

“End Of Oil” Narratives Are Misleading

While the world makes dramatic…

Alt Text

OPEC vs. U.S. Shale: The Battle For Asian Market Share

U.S. shale is moving in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Slip After EIA Reports Builds Across The Board

By Irina Slav - Nov 15, 2017, 9:42 AM CST crude oil pipeline

A day after the American Petroleum Institute took the market by surprise reporting a 6.513-million-barrel build in inventories, the Energy Information Administration confirmed inventories had risen last week but by “just” 1.9 million barrels.

Analysts had largely expected a decline in inventories, although a minority were prepared for another weekly build.

Gasoline inventories, the EIA said, went up by 900,000 barrels last week, after a 3.3-million-barrel decline in the week before. Gasoline production in the week to November 10 averaged 9.9 million barrels daily, versus 10.2 million bpd in the previous week. Refineries ran at 91 percent of capacity, processing 16.6 million bpd of crude oil, compared with 16.3 million bpd a week earlier.

This week has so far seen several oil market-quakes that have affected prices seriously enough for EIA’s figures to add their own force to the blows rattling the markets.

First, the International Energy Agency revised down its oil demand growth estimates for this year and next, by 100,000 bpd in each case, now expecting oil demand growth this year to average 1.5 million bpd, which will next year slow down to 1.3 million bpd.

Then Orbital Insight released new data about Saudi Arabia and China. The satellite imaging analysts said in a tweet that they had identified 624 floating roof storage tanks in Saudi Arabia, almost twice as many as industry databases have. That comes after Orbital warned that the level of stored oil in the Kingdom may be a lot higher than officially reported. Related: Why Canadian Crude Trades At Such A Steep Discount

Then the same company had some good news for optimists, reporting that China was once again filling up its oil tanks, after two months of declines in oil storage amounts.

While the news about Saudi Arabia will likely have a negative effect on prices, the Chinese report is definitely bullish. However, this bullishness may not achieve much, amid doubts that everyone is on board with extending the OPEC and Russia’s production cut agreement until the end of 2018.

At the time of writing, WTI was trading at US$55.08 a barrel and Brent crude was at US$61.52, both down by more than a percent since close yesterday.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

IEA’s Shocking Revelation About U.S. Shale

Next Post

China Resumes Oil Hoarding Despite Higher Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default
Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

 OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

OPEC Concedes That U.S. Shale Won’t Die

 Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

 Kingdom Of Fear: Saudi Arabia On Lockdown

Kingdom Of Fear: Saudi Arabia On Lockdown

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com