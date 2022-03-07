Oil Prices Settle At $120 As Fears Of A Russian Crude Ban Remain

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 119.0 +3.29 +2.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 123.3 +5.22 +4.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.905 -0.111 -2.21%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.949 +0.172 +4.56%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.620 +0.076 +2.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 115.3 +8.01 +7.46%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.620 +0.076 +2.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 108.7 -7.73 -6.64%
Graph down Murban 3 days 111.0 -8.22 -6.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 110.3 +1.12 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 97 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 118.9 +0.76 +0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 3 days 117.0 +1.14 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 100.1 +7.25 +7.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 101.6 +8.01 +8.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 117.8 +8.01 +7.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 116.1 +8.01 +7.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 113.2 +8.01 +7.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 116.8 +8.01 +7.36%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 111.4 +8.01 +7.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 112.0 +8.00 +7.69%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 105.8 +8.00 +8.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 109.1 -1.46 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 110.1 +8.01 +7.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 112.0 +8.00 +7.69%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 106.0 +8.00 +8.16%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 120.8 +5.08 +4.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 19 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 22 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 mins Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 20 mins How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 24 hours  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 18 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 23 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 14 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 23 hours German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Sink As Germany Takes A Stance Against Ban On Russian Crude

Can The World Economy Function Without Russian Oil?

Can The World Economy Function Without Russian Oil?

The attack on Ukraine is…

Brent Holds Above $110 As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Brent Holds Above $110 As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

An across-the-board inventory draw provided…

WTI Hits $100 As Sanctions Weigh On Russian Oil Flows

WTI Hits $100 As Sanctions Weigh On Russian Oil Flows

Crude oil's rally continued unabated…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Settle At $120 As Fears Of A Russian Crude Ban Remain

By Irina Slav - Mar 07, 2022, 8:10 AM CST
  • The United States and its European allies are discussing a ban on Russian oil imports.
  • Brent crude briefly soared above $135 per barrel on Sunday evening.
  • Analysts are warning that a ban on Russian oil could push prices to $150 per barrel.
Join Our Community

Oil prices retreated after having hit more than $130 per barrel on Sunday evening as markets panicked over a possible embargo of Russian crude oil.

The United States and its European allies are discussing a ban on Russian oil imports in the latest attempt to punish Moscow for its incursion in Ukraine.

Europe is heavily dependent on Russian gas and a bit less dependent on its crude, but, according to unnamed sources close to the talks, European governments have become more willing to sanction crude exports, Reuters reported earlier today.

"We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course, at the same time, maintaining a steady global supply of oil," U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told NBC.

"The goal is to isolate Russia and to make it impossible for Putin to finance his wars," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told CNN on Sunday. "For us, there is a strong strategy now to say we have to get rid of the dependency of fossil fuels from Russia."

At the same time, U.S. Congress is working on its own set of sanctions targeting Russian oil, even though the United States imports roughly 200,000 bpd of Russian crude and about half a million in refined products that may be difficult to replace because of sanctions against Venezuela and Iran.

Analysts, meanwhile, are warning that a ban on Russian oil would push prices even higher.

"A boycott would put enormous pressure on oil and gas supply that has already felt the impact of increasing demand," analysts from CMC Markets said.

"Prices are likely to rise in the short term, with a move toward $150 a barrel not out of the question," the analysts also said, "Such a move will put further pressure on global economies, pushing inflation higher, leaving central banks debating how quickly rate hikes should be implemented."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can The World Economy Function Without Russian Oil?

Next Post

U.S. Looks To Persuade Saudi Arabia To Pump More Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price

Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price
Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia
Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude
$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps
Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange

Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com