U.S. Looks To Persuade Saudi Arabia To Pump More Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 117.7 +2.02 +1.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 122.2 +4.10 +3.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.881 -0.135 -2.69%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.931 +0.155 +4.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.588 +0.044 +1.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 115.3 +8.01 +7.46%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.588 +0.044 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 108.7 -7.73 -6.64%
Graph down Murban 3 days 111.0 -8.22 -6.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 110.3 +1.12 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 97 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 118.9 +0.76 +0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 3 days 117.0 +1.14 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 100.1 +7.25 +7.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 101.6 +8.01 +8.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 117.8 +8.01 +7.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 116.1 +8.01 +7.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 113.2 +8.01 +7.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 116.8 +8.01 +7.36%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 111.4 +8.01 +7.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 112.0 +8.00 +7.69%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 105.8 +8.00 +8.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 109.1 -1.46 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 110.1 +8.01 +7.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 112.0 +8.00 +7.69%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 106.0 +8.00 +8.16%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 120.8 +5.08 +4.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 34 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 19 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 33 mins How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 43 mins Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 1 day  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 18 mins "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 24 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 15 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 23 hours German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Sink As Germany Takes A Stance Against Ban On Russian Crude

WTI Hits $100 As Sanctions Weigh On Russian Oil Flows

WTI Hits $100 As Sanctions Weigh On Russian Oil Flows

Crude oil's rally continued unabated…

Oil Supply From Libya's Largest Oilfield Suspended

Oil Supply From Libya's Largest Oilfield Suspended

Crude oil production from Libya's…

OPEC+ Faces Difficult Meeting Amid Ukraine Crisis

OPEC+ Faces Difficult Meeting Amid Ukraine Crisis

The threat of energy export…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Looks To Persuade Saudi Arabia To Pump More Oil

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 07, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Biden considers a visit to Saudi Arabia to convince Riyadh to produce more crude.
  • The U.S. is scrambling to secure more global oil supply as it mulls an import ban on Russian crude.
  • In what looks like a somewhat odd move, the U.S. is also reportedly talking to Venezuela.
Join Our Community

Advisers to U.S. President Joe Biden are considering a possible visit to Saudi Arabia to plead with the world’s largest oil exporter to boost its oil production as prices surge amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Axios reported on Sunday.

The United States is considering a ban on imports of Russian oil and is scrambling to secure more global oil supply in the meantime.

Unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, President Biden has criticized Saudi Arabia over its human rights track record and the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Since oil prices started rising to above $80 a barrel, the U.S. Administration has pleaded several times with the OPEC+ group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to increase supply faster than the current timetable of 400,000 bpd increases per month.

Last week, OPEC+ decided to rubberstamp another 400,000 bpd increase in its collective oil production in April, despite soaring oil prices after a key member of the pact, Russia, invaded Ukraine.

The issue with ramping up production more than planned—even if OPEC+ wanted to—is that only Saudi Arabia and the UAE actually have the capacity to do so, but a major bump in production from those two influential OPEC members would mean critically thin spare production capacity globally.

Asked to comment on the report of a possible visit to Saudi Arabia, a spokesperson from the White House told Axios, “We don’t have any international travel to announce at this time, and a lot of this is premature speculation.”

The U.S. is also reportedly talking to Venezuela while it considers a ban on Russian oil. 

Amid those reports of Washington approaching Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, Alberta’s top officials said on Sunday that Canadian oil could be the alternative the U.S. is seeking for its supply.

Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney said that Canada’s oil-producing province would be delighted to welcome a visit from President Biden, as the one reportedly being considered to Saudi Arabia.

Kenney noted that in a visit by President Biden to Alberta, “We could discuss how to ship nearly 1 million barrels of day of responsibly produced energy every day from the USA’s closest friend and ally! All it would take is his approval for Keystone XL. Easy.”   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Settle At $120 As Fears Of A Russian Crude Ban Remain

Next Post

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price

Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price
Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia
Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude
$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps
Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange

Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com