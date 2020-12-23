Oil Prices Rise On Bullish EIA Inventory Report

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 48.10 +1.08 +2.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 51.17 +1.09 +2.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.611 -0.169 -6.08%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 47.77 -0.80 -1.65%
Graph up Opec Basket 7 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.50 -0.75 -1.62%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.611 -0.169 -6.08%
Graph down Marine 2 days 49.80 -0.52 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 2 days 49.95 -0.66 -1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 47.72 +0.08 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 51.40 -0.90 -1.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 49.84 -0.03 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 2 days 51.44 +0.29 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 31 days 32.00 -1.26 -3.79%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 32.32 -1.60 -4.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 46.02 -0.95 -2.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 47.42 -0.95 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 41.32 -0.95 -2.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 39.52 -1.20 -2.95%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 39.52 -1.20 -2.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 41.12 -0.95 -2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 42.87 -0.95 -2.17%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 39.77 -0.95 -2.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 37.25 -0.75 -1.97%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 51.51 -1.27 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 40.97 -0.72 -1.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 44.92 -0.72 -1.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 44.92 -0.72 -1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.25 -0.75 -1.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 51.91 -0.82 -1.56%
Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Rise On Bullish EIA Inventory Report

By Irina Slav - Dec 23, 2020, 9:37 AM CST
Crude oil prices today moved higher after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 600,000 barrels for the week to December 18.

This compared with a draw of 3.1 million barrels estimated for the previous week and an inventory build of 2.7 million barrels for the week to December 18, as estimated by the American Petroleum Institute and reported yesterday. Analysts had expected the EIA to report an inventory draw of 3.25 million barrels for last week.

Oil prices have been on the rise the past two weeks on positive vaccine news and hopes for a rebound in demand once vaccinations started on a large scale. However, earlier this week, oil reversed its climb on the news about a new, more virulent variant of the coronavirus infecting thousands in the UK and prompting new travel restrictions in Europe and other parts of the world. The news saw oil traders exit their positions in droves, driving prices down.

A decline in crude oil buying by Asian refiners also contributed to the most recent reversal of oil prices’ fortunes.

Meanwhile, the EIA reported an inventory decline in gasoline, to the tune of 1.1 million barrels, with production last week averaging 8.8 million bpd. This compared with an inventory build of 1 million for the week before last and average production of 8.5 million bpd.

In distillate fuels, the authority estimated an inventory fall of 2.3 million barrels, with production at an average of 4.6 million bpd. This compared with a modest inventory increase of 200,000 barrels for the prior week and production of 4.6 million bpd.

“Oil prices are wilting amid fears that the new strain will derail the fuel demand recovery,” PVM Oil Associates analyst Stephen Brennock told Bloomberg on Monday when prices started falling on virus fears. “If anything, it reaffirms that the path toward demand normalization is anything but smooth.”

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $50.81 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $47.81

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

