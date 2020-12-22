ConocoPhillips Makes Large Oil Discovery Offshore Norway

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 46.59 -0.43 -0.91%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 50.08 -0.83 -1.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.760 -0.020 -0.72%
Graph down Mars US 47 mins 47.77 -0.80 -1.65%
Graph up Opec Basket 6 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.25 -1.25 -2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.760 -0.020 -0.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 49.80 -0.52 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 49.95 -0.66 -1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 47.72 +0.08 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 51.40 -0.90 -1.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 49.84 -0.03 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 51.44 +0.29 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 30 days 32.00 -1.26 -3.79%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 33.92 -0.87 -2.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 46.97 -1.27 -2.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 48.37 -1.27 -2.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 42.27 -1.27 -2.92%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 40.72 -1.27 -3.02%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 40.72 -1.27 -3.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 42.07 -1.27 -2.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 43.82 -1.27 -2.82%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 40.72 -1.27 -3.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 37.25 -0.75 -1.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 52.10 +0.49 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 40.97 -0.72 -1.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 44.92 -0.72 -1.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 44.92 -0.72 -1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.00 -1.25 -3.18%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 52.73 -1.26 -2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 1 hour Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 46 mins United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 hours CIA Death Squads
  • 4 hours Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 9 hours WSJ: How South Korea Successfully Managed Coronavirus (9/25/20)
  • 2 days CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 23 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 23 hours “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Lower

Oil Jumps On Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices rose on Wednesday…

Putin: Russia Reduces Its Dependence On Oil

Putin: Russia Reduces Its Dependence On Oil

Russia is successfully weaning itself…

Russia Braces For Permanent Decline In Oil Demand

Russia Braces For Permanent Decline In Oil Demand

Russia has signaled it may…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

ConocoPhillips Makes Large Oil Discovery Offshore Norway

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 22, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

ConocoPhillips has made a large oil discovery in the Norwegian Sea close to a producing oilfield, the U.S. oil and gas company said on Tuesday.

Preliminary estimates point to the field containing between 75 million barrels and 200 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, ConocoPhillips said, adding that additional appraisal would determine the flow rates and the ultimate resource discovery, as well as a potential plan for development.

The new discovery on the Slagugle prospect is just 14 miles north-northeast of the Heidrun Field, which was discovered by Conoco in 1985 when it was the operator for the exploration and development phase. Heidrun has been producing oil and gas since 1995.

ConocoPhillips, the operator of the license containing the latest oil discovery on the Slagugle prospect, will now assess the find alongside other nearby prospects with a view toward future delineation of the discovery and potential tie-in to existing infrastructure in the area, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said.

“This discovery marks our fourth successful exploration well on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in the last 16 months,” Matt Fox, ConocoPhillips’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

“All four discoveries have been made in well-documented parts of the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea and offer very low cost of supply resource additions that can extend our more than 50-year legacy in Norway,” Fox added.

Last month, ConocoPhillips announced a new gas condensate discovery of between 50 and 190 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, located 22 miles northwest of the Heidrun field. Back then, Fox said that “This discovery, potentially the largest on the Norwegian Continental shelf this year, bolsters our position in the Norwegian Sea and the Heidrun area.”

Also offshore Norway, ConocoPhillips, as operator, started production earlier this month from the redeveloped Tor field, which was operational between 1978 and 2015. The Tor II project is one of several development opportunities in the Greater Ekofisk Area in the North Sea that enable continued efficient operations towards 2050. The project has a Brent Crude cost of supply below $30 a barrel, ConocoPhillips said.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Worst May Be Over For U.S. Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Oil Jumps On Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Crude Inventory Draw
China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field

China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field
Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb

Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com