Oil Price Rally Breaks Records In May

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 33.39 -0.32 -0.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 34.86 -0.43 -1.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.769 -0.058 -3.17%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 35.06 +1.05 +3.09%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 29.03 +0.58 +2.04%
Graph down Urals 1 day 33.90 -0.85 -2.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 34.60 -0.82 -2.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 34.60 -0.82 -2.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 33.87 +0.59 +1.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 27.37 -0.55 -1.97%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.769 -0.058 -3.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 33.52 -1.38 -3.95%
Graph down Murban 1 day 33.22 -1.41 -4.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 30.80 +0.25 +0.82%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 38.42 +1.62 +4.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 34.34 +0.59 +1.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 33.87 +0.59 +1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 33.87 +0.59 +1.77%
Chart Girassol 1 day 34.45 +0.47 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 29.03 +0.58 +2.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 25.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 30.21 +0.90 +3.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 32.71 +0.90 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 34.11 +0.90 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 33.71 +0.90 +2.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 28.71 +0.90 +3.24%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 28.71 +0.90 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 29.21 +0.90 +3.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 33.71 +0.90 +2.74%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 28.71 +0.90 +3.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 34.60 -0.82 -2.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 24.00 +1.00 +4.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 35.46 -1.61 -4.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 27.66 +0.90 +3.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 31.61 +0.90 +2.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 31.61 +0.90 +2.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 23.00 -1.00 -4.17%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 36.39 -0.90 -2.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 34 mins 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 6 hours Pompeo's Hong Kong
  • 40 mins China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 1 hour Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 6 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 5 hours Chicago Threatens To Condemn - Possibly Demolish - Churches Defying Lockdown
  • 42 mins Nothing can shake AMLO’s fossil-fuel fixation
  • 7 hours Let’s Try This....
  • 11 hours Oil Markets Could Soon Face A Devastating Supply Crunch
  • 12 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 2 hours Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela
  • 2 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 2 hours New Aussie "big batteries"
  • 7 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:

Breaking News:

Musk Eyes $775 Million Payday After Hitting Valuation Milestone

Deja Vu: OPEC's Recurring Oil Production Dilemma

Deja Vu: OPEC's Recurring Oil Production Dilemma

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest producer…

Have Oil Traders Abandoned Fundamentals?

Have Oil Traders Abandoned Fundamentals?

Oil prices are back at…

This Oil Nation Sees Production Drop As COVID-19 Cases Spike

This Oil Nation Sees Production Drop As COVID-19 Cases Spike

Kazakhstan’s crude oil production has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Price Rally Breaks Records In May

By Irina Slav - May 29, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Early signs of growing demand for crude oil have prompted a market optimism that has led to increased WTI buying, setting the stage for the benchmark’s best-ever monthly performance, Bloomberg reports--even though the contract’s rally has been somewhat uneven.

According to Bloomberg, West Texas Intermediate has increased by nearly 80 percent this month--the highest increase since 1983. Still, this month’s price rise has not been enough to offset the losses that the benchmark, along with all other benchmarks, suffered in the prior three months. WTI, therefore, is still 45 percent lower than it was at the beginning of the year and lower than the breakevens many U.S. shale producers.

The immediate outlook for WTI, however, remains uncertain. For example, the Energy Information Administration, whose weekly petroleum status report is among the most closely watched indicators of the health of the oil market, yesterday reported another solid crude oil inventory build for last week. The reported build immediately weighed on the benchmark. The report followed a modest inventory draw reported for the previous week, which was embraced as one of those early signs of improving oil demand that could push prices higher.

It’s worth noting that despite the inventory draw a couple of weeks ago, total crude oil inventories in the United States continue to be above the five-year average for this time of year. Right now, they are as much as 13 percent above this average. Gasoline and distillate fuel inventories are also above the five-year average: gasoline at some 10 percent above it, and distillate fuels around 24 percent above the average.

MarketWatch noted that the surge in crude oil stockpiles last week was a result of increased Saudi imports—from that flotilla carrying 40 million barrels that media have been following for weeks—but that only accounted for about 2 million barrels of crude out of an increase of 7.9 million barrels.

This most likely means that it is too early to have any expectations for oil prices as market volatility remains extremely high.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Deja Vu: OPEC's Recurring Oil Production Dilemma
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Could Soon Face A Devastating Supply Crunch

Oil Markets Could Soon Face A Devastating Supply Crunch
Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?

Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?
Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?

Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?
Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com