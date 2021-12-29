Here’s Why OPEC+ Didn’t Respond To U.S. Calls For More Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.81 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.79 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.125 +0.070 +1.73%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.364 -0.007 -0.31%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.242 -0.005 -0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 74.13 +0.41 +0.56%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.242 -0.005 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.39 +2.17 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.28 +2.35 +3.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 71.40 -0.31 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 29 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 77.17 -0.38 -0.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 5 days 76.14 -0.59 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 59.98 +0.41 +0.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 74.98 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 76.38 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 71.38 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 65.73 +0.41 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 65.73 +0.41 +0.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 71.18 +0.41 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 71.83 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 66.48 +0.41 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.56 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 29 mins Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 4 days A Graphite Shortage Could Derail The EV Boom
  • 18 hours "We are witnessing right now the Chinafication of Europe…the social credit score" state these Courageous European Union Parliment Members
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 2 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 4 days "Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket" by City A.M.

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hold Gains Following Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build

Crude prices rallied on Wednesday…

Where Will The Oil Industry Spend Its Money In 2022?

Where Will The Oil Industry Spend Its Money In 2022?

As oil and gas companies…

South Korea To Release 3 Million Barrels Of Oil Reserves In Early 2022

South Korea To Release 3 Million Barrels Of Oil Reserves In Early 2022

South Korea will release 3.17…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Here’s Why OPEC+ Didn’t Respond To U.S. Calls For More Oil

By Irina Slav - Dec 29, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
  • Russia’s Deputy PM and top OPEC+ negotiator Alexander Novak explains in a recent interview why the group decided not to heed the U.S. call for more production
  • Novak: Oil production companies must plan their investments ahead of time in order to secure production growth
  • Novak, like many observers, downplayed the effect of the SPR release
Join Our Community

An ambition to provide the global oil market with clear guidance on future production plans and discipline in sticking to already agreed policies is the reason OPEC+ did not respond to U.S. calls to boost oil production, Russia’s Deputy PM and top OPEC+ negotiator Alexander Novak said.

In an interview with news outlet RBC, Novak explained that it was more important for the extended cartel to indicate how much oil it will be producing in the medium term as demand increases rather than boosting output in the near term in response to a large consumer’s call.

“We cannot secure fluctuating production,” Novak said. “Oil production companies must plan their investments ahead of time in order to secure production growth,” he added, noting that during the winter, there is usually a decline in the demand for oil.

‘For some reason,” the official said, “The U.S. is not asking its own shale oil companies to boost production, which has fallen considerably over the last two years. On the contrary, they are deliberately reducing their production. I believe there is a certain contradiction in these actions.”

U.S. President Joe Biden called on OPEC+ repeatedly to boost production by more than 400,000 bpd because prices at the pump were becoming too high for American drivers. When the calls failed to produce a response, Biden blamed OPEC+ for hurting poor working American families. This failed to work, too, which is when the Biden administration announced a release of up to 50 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve.

The news has served to moderate prices, especially as it coincided with the news of the emergence of the omicron variant, which prompted worry about new movement restrictions that would, as usual, hurt oil demand.

Novak, like many observers, downplayed the effect of the SPR release along with the planned releases of other countries.

“Plans are for a total release of 50-60 million barrels,” he told RBC. “Of this, the U.S. will release about 30 million barrels in January and February. But the world consumes 36 billion barrels annually,” he explained, noting that in this context, the release of 50 or 60 million barrels will have only a temporary effect.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar

Big Money Is Eyeing Metals Over Oil As Mining Assets Soar
Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build
Saudi Arabia Doubles Down On Asian Demand

Saudi Arabia Doubles Down On Asian Demand
EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day

EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com