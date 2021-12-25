U.S. Looks To Ease Tensions With Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 73.79 +1.03 +1.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 76.14 -0.71 -0.92%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 3.731 -0.245 -6.16%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 days 2.331 +0.024 +1.02%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.206 +0.038 +1.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 1 day 71.94 -1.52 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.206 +0.038 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.22 +0.67 +0.91%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.93 +0.75 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 71.40 -0.31 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 26 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 77.17 -0.38 -0.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.14 -0.59 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 12 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 56.76 +1.64 +2.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 71.76 +1.64 +2.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 73.16 +1.64 +2.29%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 68.16 +1.64 +2.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 62.51 +1.64 +2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 62.51 +1.64 +2.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 67.96 +1.64 +2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 68.61 +1.64 +2.45%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 63.26 +1.64 +2.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 63.00 +1.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.75 +1.90 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours A Graphite Shortage Could Derail The EV Boom
  • 5 hours "Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket" by City A.M.
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 2 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil
  • 4 days Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 4 days Zero Hedge has a message for you...

Breaking News:

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Can Libya Become A Global Oil And Gas Power Once Again?

Can Libya Become A Global Oil And Gas Power Once Again?

While there is still plenty…

Conflict In North Africa Threatens Gas Supply To Europe

Conflict In North Africa Threatens Gas Supply To Europe

A political crisis between Morocco…

The Oil Pipeline That Will Expand China's Influence In Africa

The Oil Pipeline That Will Expand China's Influence In Africa

Egypt is a highly strategic…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Africa
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Looks To Ease Tensions With Russia

By RFE/RL staff - Dec 25, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
  • The U.S. and Russia are looking to hold talks to discuss the Kremlin’s security proposals next month.
  • Russia has ramped up rhetoric, warning that it was willing to take military measures if the West launched “unfriendly” actions with regard to Ukraine
  • The United States has responded in kind, stating that it will levy harsh sections if Russia makes any more aggressive moves towards Ukraine.
Join Our Community

The United States and Russia will likely hold bilateral talks to discuss Moscow's security proposals next month as the Kremlin ramped up is rhetoric by again warning it was prepared to take military measures if the West launched "unfriendly" actions with regard to Ukraine. "We will decide on a date together with Russia, and we believe that that will take place in January," Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said in a call with media on December 21.

Donfried said that NATO will be holding a meeting on December 21 to discuss inviting Russia for talks on its proposals. Meanwhile, she said the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was working out how it wants to engage Russia.

"My sense is that we will be seeing movement in these channels in the month of January," she said.

Russia on December 17 published sweeping new security demands it is seeking from the West that would essentially give Moscow a sphere of influence in neighboring countries while rolling back many of the advances NATO has made in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union since the 1990s.

The demands were laid out in the form of two draft agreements with the United States and NATO.

Donfried said that some of the demands were unacceptable and that Russia knows this, but added others merited discussion. She did not elaborate.

The Russian security demands come as the Kremlin amasses about 100,000 combat-ready troops near the border with Ukraine in what the United States has said could be a prelude to an invasion as early as next month.

Analysts have said the military buildup could be aimed at strengthening Russia's position at the bargaining table with the United States and NATO.

Russia is seeking a commitment from the West that Ukraine will not join NATO, calling it a "red line." Most analysts say that Ukraine is at least a decade away from joining the security alliance.

Donfried called on Russia to pull back its troops, saying talks can only succeed in an atmosphere of de-escalation.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated the alliance's support for Ukraine, saying it backed Kyiv's "right to choose its own path."

Addressing concerns among the military alliance's eastern contingent, Donfried said that NATO will consult with all 30 members as it engages in talks with Russia.

Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Along With Crude Prices

Speaking the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped for constructive talks with Washington and Brussels on Moscow's security guarantees and that there were signs the West was ready to work on the issue.

"Armed conflicts and bloodshed are absolutely not something we would choose, we do not want such a scenario," Putin said.

He said Russia's proposals were no ultimatum, but it had nowhere to retreat over Ukraine and in a meeting with Defense Ministry officials, he took a much sharper tone, saying that if the West continued its "obviously aggressive stance," Russia would take "appropriate retaliatory military-technical measures".

Russia "will react toughly to unfriendly steps," he said, adding that he wanted to underscore that "we have every right to do so."

Donfried said that any Russian aggression against Ukraine would be met with powerful sanctions by the West.

"We have been clear that we would respond with strong economic measures that we have not considered in the past, and that would inflict significant costs on the Russian economy and financial system," she said.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Libya Become A Global Oil And Gas Power Once Again?
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records
Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic

Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic
Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows
Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News

Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com