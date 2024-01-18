Oil Moves Up on Inventory Draw

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.53 +0.97 +1.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.56 +0.68 +0.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.21 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.749 -0.121 -4.22%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.155 +0.020 +0.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.89 +0.16 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 75.89 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.01 -0.62 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.38 -0.78 -0.99%
Chart Mars US 76 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.155 +0.020 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 75.62 -1.03 -1.34%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.00 -1.01 -1.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.87 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 779 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 79.02 -0.62 -0.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 78.01 -0.62 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.01 -0.62 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.87 -0.59 -0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.38 -0.78 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 232 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 53.23 -1.67 -3.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 74.63 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 72.88 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 63.58 -0.82 -1.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 58.98 -0.67 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 58.98 -0.67 -1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 62.48 -0.42 -0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 64.48 -0.67 -1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 58.98 -0.67 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.89 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.04 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 62.79 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 67.34 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 69.04 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.04 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 77.98 +0.15 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Revenues Slump To Six-Month Low

Iran’s Dark Fleet: The High Cost of Clandestine Oil Exports

Iran’s Dark Fleet: The High Cost of Clandestine Oil Exports

Iran's "dark fleet" of oil…

This Ain't Your Daddy's Shale Boom

This Ain't Your Daddy's Shale Boom

The U.S. shale patch is…

China Breaks Oil Import Records in Landmark Year

China Breaks Oil Import Records in Landmark Year

China's oil market experienced significant…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Moves Up on Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Jan 18, 2024, 10:08 AM CST

Crude oil prices inched higher today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an estimated inventory decline of 2.5 million barrels for the week to January 12.

This compared with a moderate inventory build of 1.3 million barrels for the previous week, which also saw another round of massive increases in fuel inventories that drove prices lower at the time.

For last week, the EIA also reported more inventory builds in gasoline and middle distillate stocks.

In gasoline, the authority estimated an inventory increase of 3.1 million barrels for the week to January 12. This compared with a build of 8 million barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 9.4 million barrels daily last week, compared with 9.7 million bpd for the prior week.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory build of 2.4 million barrels for the week to January 12. This compared with a build of 6.5 million barrels for the previous week.

Middle distillate production averaged 4.9 million barrels daily last week, which compared with 5.2 million barrels daily for the week before.

Oil prices meanwhile inched higher earlier in the week, after OPEC released its first monthly report for the year. In it, the cartel forecast robust demand growth for the year, at 2.25 million bpd, which is the same level of demand growth it had forecast earlier, too. OPEC also predicted strong demand growth for 2025, at 1.85 million barrels daily.

Prices also received some support from the supply situation in the U.S., which has been affected by a cold snap that has cost North Dakota 650,000 bpd to 700,000 bpd in temporarily halted production.

A fresh round of attacks by U.S. and UK forces against Yemeni military targets on Wednesday also lent some support for prices, albeit a modest one.

The International Energy Agency meanwhile has largely dismissed the risk of supply disruption in the Middle East citing robust supply elsewhere and expectations of weaker demand. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Breaks Oil Import Records in Landmark Year
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output
Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025

Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025
Tensions Rise in the Horn of Africa

Tensions Rise in the Horn of Africa
China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 

China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 
More Drilling Slowdowns for U.S. Oil, Gas Industry

More Drilling Slowdowns for U.S. Oil, Gas Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com