Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.31 -0.93 -1.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.75 -0.84 -1.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.31 -0.54 -0.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.029 -0.161 -5.05%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.071 -0.006 -0.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 68 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.071 -0.006 -0.27%

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.06 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.94 +2.07 +2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 772 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.26 +2.53 +3.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.27 +2.33 +3.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 225 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.64 +1.47 +2.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.39 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.64 +1.47 +2.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 62.49 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 58.74 +1.47 +2.57%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 58.74 +1.47 +2.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 61.49 +1.47 +2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 61.24 +1.47 +2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 58.99 +1.47 +2.56%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Oil Slides on Large Builds in Fuel Inventories

By Irina Slav - Jan 10, 2024, 9:36 AM CST
Storage

Crude oil prices moved lower today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimated a relatively moderate inventory build in crude all and also reported sizeable increases in fuels for the first week of 2024.

In crude, the EIA reported an increase of 1.3 million barrels.

At 432.4 million barrels, inventories are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of the year. The weekly change compared with a decline of 5.5 million barrels for the last week of 2023.

A day before the EIA report was released, the American Petroleum Institute estimated a larger than expected decline in inventories, prompting a gain for oil prices. The effect was reinforced by the EIA’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook that projected oil demand will exceed supply by 120,000 bpd this year.

In fuels, meanwhile, the authority reported inventory builds for the first week of January.

In gasoline, the EIA estimated an inventory increase of 8 million barrels, which compared with a massive build of 10.9 million barrels for the final week of 2023.

Gasoline production averaged 9.7 million barrels in the first week of January, which compared with 8.8 million bpd for the previous week.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory build of 6.5 million barrels for the first week of the new year. This compared with an increase of 10.1 million barrels for the final week of 2023.

Middle distillate production averaged 5.2 million barrels daily, which compared with 5.1 million barrels daily for the previous week.

Oil prices, meanwhile, remain stuck between oversupply perceptions and Middle Eastern supply disruption risk. Saudi Arabia’s announcement of deeper than expected price cuts for February cargos led to a surge in bearish sentiment but short bets were limited by caution with regard to the situation in the Red Sea.

There, Houthi attacks on ships continue despite the ramped-up military presence of U.S. and UK forces. In the latest update from the region U.S. Central Command said it and UK forces had shot down more than 20 drones and missiles released by the Houthis.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

