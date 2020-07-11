Oil Market Tightens But COVID-19 Could Spoil The Rally

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 40.55 +0.93 +2.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 43.24 +0.89 +2.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 1.805 +0.026 +1.46%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 41.65 +0.93 +2.28%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
Graph down Urals 2 days 42.80 -0.55 -1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 36.78 -0.67 -1.79%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.805 +0.026 +1.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 43.68 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 3 days 43.93 +0.23 +0.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.52 +0.51 +1.21%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 46.00 -0.71 -1.52%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 42.86 +0.60 +1.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.44 +0.48 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.05 +0.97 +3.45%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 24 hours 31.62 -1.28 -3.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 38.62 -1.28 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 40.02 -1.28 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 24 hours 35.52 -1.28 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 24 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 35.77 -1.28 -3.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 37.12 -1.28 -3.33%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.59 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.50 +0.93 +2.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 44.26 -1.00 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 7 minutes Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 1 hour Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 55 mins In a Nutshell...
  • 4 hours Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 2 days No More Love: Kanye West Breaks With Trump, Claims 2020 Run Is Not A Stunt
  • 2 days Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 3 days A Real Reality Check on "Green Hydrogen"
  • 7 hours Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 2 days Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 9 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 days The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 2 days During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 3 days Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth

Breaking News:

Gazprom’s Hold On European Gas Market Slips

Russia Expects OPEC+ To Ease Cuts Next Month

Russia Expects OPEC+ To Ease Cuts Next Month

Russia’s Energy Minister Novak said…

China’s June Crude Oil Imports Hit Record High

China’s June Crude Oil Imports Hit Record High

China’s crude oil imports in…

More Curtailed US Oil Production Coming Back Online

More Curtailed US Oil Production Coming Back Online

Houston-based Noble Energy plans to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Market Tightens But COVID-19 Could Spoil The Rally

By Nick Cunningham - Jul 11, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Global oil demand has rebounded somewhat faster than previously thought, although the spread of the coronavirus in the United States and Latin America is “casting a shadow over the outlook,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) wrote in its latest Oil Market Report. The last few weeks have seen crude oil prices trade in a “remarkably stable” trading range, and according to the futures market, traders anticipate that the historic surplus seen in the second quarter will give way to a deficit in the second half of the year. 

Global oil demand declined by 10.75 million barrels per day (mb/d) in the second quarter, the IEA confirmed. That should improve to down only 5.1 mb/d in the second half of the year as large parts of the globe bounce back from lockdowns. In fact, the IEA revised up its forecast for full-year demand to 92.1 mb/d, which is roughly 0.4 mb/d higher than last month’s report.

The reason? The sharp drop in demand during the second quarter wasn’t quite as bad as previously thought.

The market may also tighten a bit more than expected because of the declines in supply. OPEC+ stepped up compliance last month with the production cut agreement, achieving a 108 percent compliance rate. That contributed to a 2.4-mb/d global supply reduction in June compared to a month earlier, pushing global oil production down to 86.9 mb/d, a nine-year low. The market is thought to be in a supply deficit, albeit with a massive inventory overhang. 

Tightening demand and falling supply help explain the rally in oil prices from negative territory in April to a more solid trading range around $40 per barrel by late June and into the middle of July. 

For now, the fundamentals still point in this tightening direction. The IEA warned that U.S. supply could bottom out and resume growth, which would prevent prices from rising too much. But a record low rig count and steep decline rates from shale wells may yet translate into a further drop in output later this year. If shale rebounds, that could cap the rally, but if shale disappoints, that points to tightening. 

A more immediate threat to $40 oil is the return of some 2 mb/d of OPEC+ production cuts beginning as soon as August. Libya may also return some oil to the market after lifting force majeure on its oil exports. The one-month extension expires and the cartel has hinted that it would ease cuts next month, although nothing is for certain, and the group could still decide to extend again. 

Related: Can India Really Shut Down Oil Supply To China?

In fact, despite the obvious desire from some producers to lift production again, the very downside risks that the IEA is warning about may cause the OPEC+ coalition to think twice. “For the time being…OPEC’s strategy for controlling the market appears to be working,” Commerzbank wrote in a note. “An official letter has been received from Angola in which it commits to complying with the agreed production quotas and to implementing an additional cut to compensate for the recent overproduction.” 

With all producers stepping up compliance and stability returning to the market, OPEC+ would risk undoing those gains by loosening the cuts. More will be revealed in the coming days and weeks. 

Commerzbank cautioned about downside risks, but struck a bullish note, arguing that “the oil market is likely to tighten in the second half of the year thanks to the massive production restrictions and further recovering demand.”

Ultimately, however, so much is unknown because of pandemic. Gasoline demand continues to edge up in the U.S., although it remains below pre-pandemic levels for this time of year. “The resurgence of the virus could trigger a more intensive use of cars to avoid public transportation and more home deliveries to avoid crowded shops. This would be supportive for fuel demand,” the IEA said. “On the other hand, the resurgence could simply reduce mobility. The impact of the recent tightening is just starting to appear in mobility data for some countries, while mobility indices elsewhere show a gradual return to pre-Covid-19 levels.” 

It’s a mixed bag, but the IEA warned that the coronavirus could spoil the rally. “While the oil market has undoubtedly made progress since ‘Black April’, the large, and in some countries, accelerating number of Covid-19 cases is a disturbing reminder that the pandemic is not under control and the risk to our market outlook is almost certainly to the downside,” the agency said. 

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Libya Lifts Force Majeure On All Oil Exports
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan
Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion
World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage

World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage
Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets

Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets
The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com