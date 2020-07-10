U.S. Natural Gas Production, Consumption And Exports Hit Record In 2019

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.60 +0.98 +2.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.28 +0.93 +2.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.810 +0.031 +1.74%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 40.72 -1.28 -3.05%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
Graph down Urals 16 hours 42.80 -0.55 -1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.78 -0.67 -1.79%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.810 +0.031 +1.74%
Graph up Marine 2 days 43.68 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.93 +0.23 +0.53%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 42.01 -0.60 -1.41%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.00 -0.71 -1.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.26 -0.31 -0.73%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.68 -0.60 -1.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.96 -0.70 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 28.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 36.12 -1.28 -3.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.62 -1.28 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 40.02 -1.28 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 39.62 -1.28 -3.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 39.62 -1.28 -3.13%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 34.62 -1.28 -3.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 44.59 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 34.50 +0.93 +2.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.26 -1.00 -2.21%
U.S. Natural Gas Production, Consumption And Exports Hit Record In 2019

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 10, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
The United States produced, consumed, and exported record volumes of natural gas last year, following years of rising output due to fracking and horizontal drilling, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Friday.

According to EIA’s estimates, domestic production of dry natural gas rose to nearly 34 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) while consumption increased to 31 Tcf in 2019, setting records.

Exports also rose to record levels last year, thanks to growing production and more liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals coming online.

In 2019, the United States exported a record level of nearly 5 Tcf of natural gas, predominantly by pipeline to Mexico and Canada or shipped overseas as LNG, the EIA said. Natural gas imports, on the other hand, dropped to their lowest levels since 2015.

U.S. natural gas exports surpassed imports in 2017 for the first time since 1957.

This year, however, higher stocks, the demand collapse from the pandemic, and the low natural gas prices are set to result in declines in American natural gas production. The supply of natural gas in the U.S. has been dropping this year as gas producers lower production amid low prices while oil producers scale back oil output and with it – associated natural gas production from oil-directed wells.  

Natural gas prices plunged to a 25-year-low at the end of last month, due to continued weakness in demand.

In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) from this week, the EIA predicts that U.S. consumption will decrease by 3.1 percent in 2020 before decreasing by an additional 4.5 percent in 2021. Consumption of natural gas by the industrial sector is set to drop by 6.2 percent this year, due to the measures to contain the epidemic.

Production is expected to drop by 3.2 percent year on year in 2020, due to a sharp drop in drilling activity because of low natural gas prices and production curtailments.

The EIA expects the low point in natural gas production to occur in the second quarter of 2021 at an average of 83.3 Bcf/d, which would be down by 13.2 percent from the Q4 2019 peak. Toward the end of 2021, production should start rising due to higher prices and more favorable economic conditions, the EIA says.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

