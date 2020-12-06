China Installs ‘Artificial Sun’ To Test Fusion Power

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 46.26 +0.62 +1.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 49.25 +0.54 +1.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.575 +0.068 +2.71%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 47.06 +0.42 +0.90%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 47.45 +0.78 +1.67%
Graph up Urals 19 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 47.45 +0.47 +1.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 47.45 +0.47 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 44.04 +0.55 +1.26%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 2.575 +0.068 +2.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 48.89 +0.81 +1.68%
Graph up Murban 3 days 49.48 +0.98 +2.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 46.81 +0.48 +1.04%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 50.42 +0.04 +0.08%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 48.88 +0.20 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 3 days 50.66 +0.65 +1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 47.45 +0.78 +1.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 14 days 33.07 +0.47 +1.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.34 -0.04 -0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 44.64 +0.36 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 46.04 +0.36 +0.79%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 39.89 +0.16 +0.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 38.14 +0.11 +0.29%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 38.14 +0.11 +0.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 39.74 -0.04 -0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 40.84 -0.19 -0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 38.14 -0.64 -1.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 47.45 +0.47 +1.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 42.75 +1.75 +4.27%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 36.50 +1.75 +5.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 47.21 +0.65 +1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 40.21 +1.71 +4.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 44.16 +1.71 +4.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 44.16 +1.71 +4.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 42.75 +1.75 +4.27%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 49.38 +0.36 +0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 4 hours Tesla Semi
  • 4 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 1 day Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 1 day British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 2 days CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"

Breaking News:

France’s Total Looks To Sell Its Stake In Kurdistan Oilfield

Wind Energy Investment To Overtake Oil & Gas In 2022 In Europe

Wind Energy Investment To Overtake Oil & Gas In 2022 In Europe

Oil and gas capex is…

Infinite Carbon-Free Energy Is Closer Than Ever

Infinite Carbon-Free Energy Is Closer Than Ever

The incredibly powerful superconductive magnets…

Could Thorium Revive The Nuclear Energy Industry?

Could Thorium Revive The Nuclear Energy Industry?

A meltdown-proof uranium alternative may…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Installs ‘Artificial Sun’ To Test Fusion Power

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 06, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

China has successfully installed an "artificial sun" device designed to test nuclear fusion processes, Chinese state media reported on Friday. 

The HL-2M Tokamak was installed in Chengdu of the Sichuan province in southwest China and is considered the most advanced tokamak device in China.   

"China's new-generation "artificial sun," was commissioned in Chengdu, SW China's Sichuan on Fri after the installation work was completed," Chinese state-affiliated People's Daily reported, adding that "This breakthrough has laid a solid foundation for China's independent design and construction of nuclear fusion reactors."  

Last year, a senior Chinese scientist involved in such projects told Reuters that China was looking to complete and generate power from an experimental reactor working with nuclear fusion by around 2040. 

Nuclear fusion has long been considered the answer to zero-emission by-product-free energy generation. However, no one has cracked the nuclear fusion code yet because of the challenges associated with the environment in which the process could take place.  

Fusion is the natural process that heats the Sun and all other stars, in which a huge amount of energy is produced by the fusion of light atoms, such as those in hydrogen, into heavier elements like helium.

But replicating fusion energy generation on Earth has been a challenge. That's because this fusion needs to take place at extremely high temperatures that create hot plasma, and because researchers have struggled to obtain more energy from those plasmas than the energy input to run them.

Two months ago, researchers at MIT and the startup Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) spun out of MIT said they were fairly certain that their nuclear fusion experiment would achieve at some point over the next decade its goal of creating a hot burning plasma to produce for the first time ever fusion energy more than the energy consumed to generate that fusion energy.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Process Banned By President Carter Could Solve U.S. Nuclear Waste Problem
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation
OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts

OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts
How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield

How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield
The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil

The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil
The World’s Largest Trade Pact Could Crush U.S. Gas Exports

The World’s Largest Trade Pact Could Crush U.S. Gas Exports



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com