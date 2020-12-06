The 3 Hottest Electric Car Stocks For 2021

Never before in the history of money-making has wealth accumulation happened as fast as it has with Elon Musk.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surged past even Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK) last Friday. Now, the rapid-fire EV giant is the 6th largest publicly traded company in the U.S.

Its market capitalization is now a mind-blowing $555 billion.

And it’s founder and CEO, Elon Musk, is now wealthier than Bill Gates.

Holding status as the second-richest person in the entire world, this year alone, Musk has added over $100 billion to his net worth, according to Forbes.

Just when investors thought Tesla didn’t have much upside left, November saw epic gains of yet another ~50%.

An already massive stock has gained 600% year-to-date.

And the good news keeps rolling in, with Tesla joining the S&P 500 starting on December 21st and a number of other fast-paced catalysts.

It’s boosting the entire EV industry, and every company with a tie-in to EV.

So, imagine what the next Tesla could be. Or what getting in on the ground floor of an EV tie-in company could possibly produce …

And watch what happens to our Top Tie-In picks by December 21st …

#1 Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

This is a “story stock”. But so was Tesla, and so is every EV industry tie-in. It’s been a lucrative story. Investors are piling into a story that details what our future is clearly going to look like. That’s where all the money is made.

It’s an “if you build it, they will come” narrative that’s netting massive returns for investors.

Blink is building an EV charging network. It’s small, but it has explosive potential. The bigger the EV industry itself becomes, the better this stock looks.

We’ve recommended this stock before, when it was trading at only $10 a share.

Now, it’s more than doubled--in just two weeks.

We’re looking at 1,089% gains year-to-date. That even tops Tesla as a percentage.

While the coming months may be volatile, we still think there’s a lot of upside here, considering that Blink has so far deployed nearly 16,000 charging stations (based on Q3 reporting), about half of which are actually in the Blink Network.

So while this is still early days, the EV tailwinds are carrying it far and fast, and while the build-out continues, a stock with over 1,000% gains is an acquisition power. It can expand, and it can buy competitors.

#2 Facedrive (TSXV:FD,OTC:FDVRF)



There probably isn’t a better “story stock” than this one. And it’s already built--with fast-track expansion going down month after month.

And it’s not a charging station.

Or another EV.

It’s the tie-in of tie-ins because it’s an entire ecosystem of tie-ins to the EV industry.

It’s the first ever carbon-offset ride-sharing platform, launched in Canada and intending to push hard into the United States and Europe.

It’s carbon-offset food delivery … bringing EVs and food delivery, two explosive segments, under a single umbrella.

It’s the recent blockbuster acquisition of one of the most potentially disruptive companies in the auto industry to date: Washington, DC-based Steer, an EV subscription company that plans to revolutionize transportation.

Steer is a seamless, state-of-the-art EV subscription platform that gives you your own virtual gallery of EVs. You choose what you want to drive and Steer’s concierge service delivers it to your doorstep, every day, every month, or whenever you want.

Driving--and “having” an EV ride--has never been easier. And this is exactly what promises to help push EVs over the mainstream dividing line.

And so far, data shows that Steer’s first customers were never even EV owners. That means the company not only stands to completely change the way we think about car ownership, but it also promises to convert more mainstream drivers into EV loyalists.

This is how you’ll probably drive a Tesla in the future.

Or, an Audi e-Tron.

In the meantime, this acquisition has given Facedrive (TSXV:FD,OTC:FDVRF) some powerful backing. Steer was backed by $40-billion market cap energy giant Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC), and the deal with Facedrive including a $2-million strategic investment by Exelon’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Exelorate Enterprises, LLC.

The news flow has been absolutely stunning, …and combined with the tailwinds of the EV industry, we expect big things for this story.

#3 Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker is another speculative play. It won’t start producing its EV SUVs until 2023. But again, it’s a story stock that looks a lot like Tesla did in the early days.

Fisker stock has gained almost 60% in a month.

Citigroup analyst Italy Michaeli just picked up coverage of Fisker, with a “Buy” rating and a price target of $26.

Michaeli gets the narrative here, reminding investors that “as a pre-revenue company, Fisker is clearly a higher-risk investment proposition”, but there’s a big reason to be bullish. Fisker has four long-term advantages here: It’s making an SUV, which Michaeli says is a good segment to target. It’s got a strong brand. It’s got a legacy behind the wheel: Henrik Fisker is Fisker’s founder and he’s a legend in automotive design. And it’s a massive saver of capital because it has an innovative “asset light” approach, getting Magna International to assemble its first vehicle.

It’s already got 9,000 advance orders … prepaid.



And when it does come out with its first Ocean SUV, it will be at a $40,000 price point and a super flexible lease set-up that could be incredibly disruptive …

The EV War Is Heating Up

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the de-facto king of the electric vehicle market. And it’s easy to see why. Armed with slick cars, game-changing technology and an out of this world CEO, Tesla has a lot going for it.

Tesla is now the most valuable car maker “of all time”. It is now worth almost $538 billion while the top three American automakers--GM, Ford and Chrysler--are worth around $70 billion.

Billionaire Elon Musk had his eye on this trend far before the hype started building. He released the first Tesla Roadster back in 2008, making electric vehicles cool when people were still snubbing their noses at the first-generation EVs. Since then, Tesla’s stock has skyrocketed by over 14,000%. But while Tesla’s EV threat to the industry is clear, the competition is heating up in China.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) has had an incredible year, taking the market by storm. Just a year ago, no one could have imagined how successful the company was going to be. In fact, many analysts were ready to leave it for dead. But the Chinese Tesla rival powered on, blew away estimates, and most importantly, kept its balance sheet in line. And it’s paid off. In a big way. The company has seen its share price soar from $3.24 at the start of 2020 to a high of $50 earlier this week, representing a massive 1443% returns for investors who had faith.

Recently, NIO revealed a pair of sedans that would make even the biggest Tesla devotees turn their heads. The vehicles, meant to compete with Tesla’s Model 3, could be just what the company needs to pull back control of its local market from Elon Musk’s electric vehicle giant.

While NIO’s sales struggled earlier this year, they quickly rebounded in the second quarter and have maintained an upward trajectory ever since. By its Q4 report in October, NIO announced that its sales had more-than doubled, projecting even greater sales in the months to come. The EV darling has come a long way from its rumored potential bankruptcy in 2019, and if this year shows investors anything, it’s that its CEO William Li is has big ambitions and enough drive and skill to see them through

XPeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV) has had a terrific time as a newcomer in the market. Though it only recently IPO’d, it’s been on a tear. Though the Chinese electric vehicle giant is riding on the coattails of Tesla and NIO, it has carved out its own demand, especially among Robinhood traders looking for the next big score. Since its NYSE debut in August, the ambitious electric vehicle company has risen by more than 157% thanks to its promising financials and growing demand for its stylish vehicles.

While it’s definitely a favorite among retail investors, Xpeng has also received a ton of interest from Big Money. Earlier this year the company raised over $500 million from the likes of Aspex, Coatue, Hillhouse Capital and Sequoia Capital China, and even more recently, secured another $400 million from heavy hitters such as Alibaba, Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.

As the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, newcomers like Xpeng provide an excellent opportunity for investors to jump on this undeniable trend even if they missed out on Tesla’s meteoric rise to glory.



GreenPower Motor (TSX:GPV) is an extremely exciting electric bus producer. At the moment, it is primarily focused on the North American market, but has a lot of room to run as the industry takes off. GreenPower has been on the frontlines of the electric movement, manufacturing affordable battery-electric busses and trucks for over a decade. From school busses to long-distance public transit, GreenPower’s impact on the sector can’t be ignored.



Year-to-date, GreenPower Motor has seen its share price soar from $2.03 to $28.45. That means investors have seen 1300% gains since the beginning of the year. And with this red-hot sector only going up, GreenPower will likely continue to impress.



NFI Group (TSX:NFI) is another electric bus producer from Canada. Though the company has struggled this year, it is finally beginning to address some of its cash flow challenges. Though it has not yet rebounded from January highs, NFI still offers investors a promising opportunity to capitalize on the electric vehicle boom at a discount. In addition to its increasingly positive financial reports, it is also one of the few in the business that actually pay dividends out to its investors.



Westport Fuel Systems (TSX:WPRT) is a renewable energy provider for the transportation industry. It helps build the tools needed for carmakers to incorporate less damaging fuels like natural gas. Though natural gas doesn’t get quite the attention as electric vehicles do, in North America alone, there are over 225,000 natural gas vehicles. And that’s nothing compared to the 22.5 million natural gas vehicles globally.



Canadian giants are riding the ESG trend, as well:



Telecom giant Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) is a great example.. Shaw is taking a leadership role among Canadian telecom providers through its use of renewable energy, In addition to its telecom dominance, it has also branched out into sustainable ventures, holding stake in renewable projects across the country. In fact, it is one of the biggest customers of Bullfrog Power which sources its electricity from a blend of wind energy and hydropower. It is also building its own portfolio of clean energy investments.



BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) is another household name in Canadian telecom. For the past 25 years, BCE has been at the forefront of the environmental movement. Their environmental management system (EMS) has been certified to be ISO 14001-compliant since 2009. Throughout its push into the position of one of Canada’s top telco groups, it has bought and sold a number of different firms. BCE is currently at the forefront of the Internet of Things movement in Canada. That means it will play a vital role in building new sustainability projects and making Canada’s cities smarter and more efficient. Likewise, it will play a key role in the adoption of transportation technologies and self-driving vehicles.



By. Olu Fashola



**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward looking statements in this publication include that Facedrive will be able to expand to the US and Europe; that transport in an EV will become much more popular and that Facedrive will be able to carry out its business plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that riders are not as attracted to EV rides as expected; that competitors may offer better or cheaper alternatives to the Facedrive businesses; Facedrive’s ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing in each geographical area in which it operates; and whether markets justify additional expansion. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.



DISCLAIMERS

This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Company”) owns a considerable number of shares of FaceDrive (TSX:FD.V) for investment, however the views reflected herein do not represent Facedrive nor has Facedrive authored or sponsored this article. This share position in FD.V is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:



SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns a substantial number of shares of this featured company and therefore has a substantial incentive to see the featured company’s stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.



NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company and the writer are not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.



RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.