Will New Zealand Ever Unlock Its Oil Potential?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 59.24 -1.28 -2.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 hours 62.91 -1.02 -1.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 3.069 -0.013 -0.42%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 59.69 -1.28 -2.10%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 63.43 +0.95 +1.52%
Graph up Urals 60 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 59.40 +0.60 +1.02%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 3.069 -0.013 -0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 60.80 -2.58 -4.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 61.15 -2.38 -3.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 59.73 -1.10 -1.81%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 62.55 -1.39 -2.17%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 62.70 -0.95 -1.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.09 -0.73 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.03 -0.86 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 63.43 +0.95 +1.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 47.64 -1.29 -2.64%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 24 hours 48.68 -0.73 -1.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 59.53 -0.63 -1.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.93 -0.63 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 24 hours 58.03 -0.63 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 24 hours 55.03 -0.63 -1.13%
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 55.03 -0.63 -1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 57.28 -0.63 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 59.03 -0.63 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 55.18 -0.63 -1.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 62.65 +0.58 +0.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 64.04 +1.08 +1.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 54.47 -0.62 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 50.75 +1.00 +2.01%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 66.91 +0.47 +0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 30 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 4 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 32 mins Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 22 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 2 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 7 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 day Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 4 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 5 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Texas May Lack Authority To Enforce Ban On Natural Gas Exports

Chile Could Save Argentina’s Shale Boom

Chile Could Save Argentina’s Shale Boom

Argentina’s once-promising shale boom has…

Can Venezuela Rebuild Its Crushed Downstream Sector?

Can Venezuela Rebuild Its Crushed Downstream Sector?

U.S. President Biden’s installation in…

Shell Says Its Oil Production Has Peaked

Shell Says Its Oil Production Has Peaked

Anglo-Dutch supermajor Shell has reaffirmed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will New Zealand Ever Unlock Its Oil Potential?

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 20, 2021, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Small oil producer New Zealand has halted exploration of a potentially major oil field in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and increased regulator pressure.  New Zealand Oil and Gas (NZOG) won the contract in 2016 to drill an exploration well in the Barque prospect, in the Canterbury Basin to the east of New Zealand, at a projected cost of  US$120 million. The company was initially given until June 2020 to drill the exploration well. However, this deadline was extended to 2022 due to the difficulties faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Barque is thought to hold 530 million barrels of crude oil equivalent, presenting huge potential for the country’s small oil portfolio. New Zealand’s proven oil reserves amount to around 64 million barrels, making the Barque prospect a significant place of interest for greater exploration. 

However, the planned exploration was high risk, with just a 10 to 20 percent estimated chance of striking oil. 

NZOG and partner Beach Energy applied on Tuesday to surrender their permit to explore the basin due to several challenges creating unfavourable conditions for exploration. 

If successful, production in the region was expected to earn NZOG $32 billion in royalties and taxes over its lifespan. In addition, it was expected to provide 5700 jobs and increase New Zealand’s GDP by $7.1 billion (US$5.1 billion). 

Related: What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

A combination of regulatory challenges, the increased costs and lower availability of drill rigs due to Covid-19 restrictions, and difficulties in the two companies’ other projects have meant the need to halt Canterbury Basin exploration. 

Experts are now calling the security of New Zealand’s energy into question, with the available offshore area for exploration having shrunk by 80 percent since April 2018. 

Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of NZ CEO, John Carnegie, explains of the decrease in exploration potential, “This raises serious questions for New Zealand’s long-term energy security, given the absence of realistic alternatives to natural gas to power industries, heat our homes and keep electricity prices down”. 

Relying on coal plants to fuel the country could be detrimental to New Zealand’s environmental policies, increasing its carbon footprint due to the lack of alternative energy sources. 

While exploration in this region has ceased, NZOG has stated its dedication to other projects around the country, including production at the Kupe Gas Field in South Taranaki. Which is a major supplier of New Zealand’s oil needs. 

However, Andrew Jeffries, CEO of NZOG has raised concerns about the current state of New Zealand’s oil sector. He expects other contracts to be retracted due to the high-risk nature of exploration, with regulators imposing new restrictions on a regular basis. 

Meanwhile activists and environmental groups across the country continue to put pressure on the government to impose stricter regulations regarding deep-sea drilling, saying the risk of an oil spill is too big a threat to the environment to continue these types of practices. 

Due to the insecurity of the country’s energy, and the difficulty in carrying out exploration in potentially lucrative oil zones, it seems the government must produce a clear strategy for the future of the country’s energy. With regulators imposing greater restrictions and activists calling for greener policies, New Zealand must come up with an alternative for its mainly coal-driven energy. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Is Hot Again, But For How Long?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900
$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning
Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels
What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts
Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?

Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com