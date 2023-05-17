Oil Inches Down As EIA Confirms Crude Build

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.10 +1.24 +1.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.10 +1.19 +1.59%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 74.50 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.349 -0.027 -1.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.542 +0.063 +2.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 70.41 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.542 +0.063 +2.53%

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.85 +1.24 +1.71%
Graph up Murban 1 day 74.87 +0.94 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.32 -0.17 -0.23%
Graph down Basra Light 533 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.04 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.34 -0.49 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.99 -0.07 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 49.61 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 73.01 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 71.26 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 68.41 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 66.41 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 75.36 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 64.71 -0.25 -0.38%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 76.30 +1.26 +1.68%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 63.39 -0.25 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 67.34 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.34 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Algeria’s LNG Exports Rise As Europe Races To Replace Russian Gas 

The Permian Will Lead U.S. Oil Deal-Making

Next Year Will Be A Crucial Year For Suriname’s Emerging Oil Boom

As its debt crisis continue…

Permian Rig Count Inches Higher As WTI Recoups Some Losses

Oil Inches Down As EIA Confirms Crude Build

By Irina Slav - May 17, 2023, 9:42 AM CDT
Crude oil prices moved lower today, after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 5 million barrels for the week to May 12.

At 467.6 million barrels, the EIA said, crude oil inventories are just a bit below the five-year average for this time of the year.

A day ago, the American Petroleum Institute estimated an inventory increase of 3.7 million barrels, versus analyst expectations for a draw of about a third of that amount.

A week ago, the EIA estimated a build of 3 million barrels for crude oil inventories that followed a weekly draw of 1.3 million barrels for the previous week.

In fuels, the EIA reported a mixed picture.

Gasoline inventories shed 1.4 million barrels during the reporting period, which compared with a draw of 3.2 million barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 9.5 million bpd last week, which compared with 9.8 million bpd a week earlier.

In middle distillates, the EIA reported an inventory increase of 100,000 barrels for the week to May 12. This compared with a draw of 4.2 million barrels for the previous week.

Middle distillate production stood at an average 4.9 million barrels daily last week, which compared with 4.6 million barrels daily a week earlier.

Oil prices, meanwhile, remain weak despite a global oil demand growth revision by the International Energy Agency, which said earlier this week it expected stronger growth than previously forecast.

Any effect that projection may have had on crude oil prices was muted by new data out of China that showed industrial activity and retail sales growing more slowly than analysts had forecast. That was despite other data that showed an 18.9% increase in Chinese refinery throughput last month.

"There has been a lot of concern about China's industrial numbers, but if you look at their actual demand numbers or refinery runs, they're knocking on the door of breaking records," a Price Futures Group analyst told Reuters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Underhedged Oil Producers Heavily Exposed To Low Oil Prices
