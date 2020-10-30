Oil Hits 5-Month Lows As COVID Cases Surge

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 35.79 -0.38 -1.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 6 hours 37.46 -0.19 -0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 3.354 +0.053 +1.61%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 36.09 -0.38 -1.04%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.12 -2.41 -6.10%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 37.04 -1.33 -3.47%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 37.04 -1.33 -3.47%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 37.31 +0.08 +0.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 32.98 -1.33 -3.88%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 3.354 +0.053 +1.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 37.15 -1.28 -3.33%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 37.73 -1.14 -2.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 34.79 -0.21 -0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 38.89 -0.38 -0.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 36.28 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 37.31 +0.08 +0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 37.31 +0.08 +0.21%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 38.34 -0.18 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.12 -2.41 -6.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 42 days 25.22 -0.03 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 mins 26.57 -1.32 -4.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 35.17 -1.22 -3.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 36.57 -1.22 -3.23%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 mins 32.77 -0.97 -2.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 mins 32.17 -1.22 -3.65%
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 32.17 -1.22 -3.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 32.67 -1.22 -3.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 32.77 -1.22 -3.59%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 32.57 -1.22 -3.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 37.04 -1.33 -3.47%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 32.50 -0.50 -1.52%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 26.25 -0.50 -1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 40.19 +0.50 +1.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 29.74 -0.38 -1.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 33.69 -0.38 -1.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 33.69 -0.38 -1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 32.50 -0.50 -1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 26.50 -1.25 -4.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 39.35 -1.22 -3.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 13 mins Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 6 hours The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 2 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 20 hours China Sets Its Sights On Global [EV, AI, CRISPR, Fusion, Navel Lint Collector] Dominance
  • 36 mins Biden's laptop
  • 14 hours The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 1 hour P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 4 hours QUESTION: With worldwide 1.4 Billion passenger vehicles and 360 Million commercial vehicles using combustion engines how long before gasoline and distillates measurably decline. .
  • 7 hours Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 2 days Republicans Have Become the Party of Hate
  • 7 hours Making diamonds from thin air
  • 2 days Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant

Breaking News:

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Prepare For More U.S. Shale Mergers And Acquisitions

Prepare For More U.S. Shale Mergers And Acquisitions

It seems that the long-awaited…

Israel And The UAE Sign Historic Oil Deal

Israel And The UAE Sign Historic Oil Deal

Israel and the United Arab…

Global Oil Production Costs Continue To Fall

Global Oil Production Costs Continue To Fall

A comprehensive Rystad Energy analysis…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Hits 5-Month Lows As COVID Cases Surge

By Irina Slav - Oct 30, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil collapsed earlier this week after France and Germany announced new lockdowns in response to surging Covid-19 cases, and now it is set for its worst month since late spring.

Cases are also on a fast rise in the United States as well, threatening to overwhelm some states’ healthcare systems. This, combined with the fact that a new stimulus bill is highly unlikely to be agreed before next week’s election, pressured West Texas Intermediate to some $35 a barrel, the lowest since April when prices took a nosedive on the first round of national lockdowns.

Those, apparently, did not work as hoped for, and although they proved to take a severe toll on economies, fears are rising that more countries could follow in the footsteps of France and Germany. This has understandably darkened the outlook on oil demand and pressured already crippled prices.

Meanwhile, some members of OPEC appear to be reluctant to extend the production cuts that were supposed to be relaxed by some 2 million bpd beginning this January. According to a report citing sources from the cartel and the oil industry, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait—OPEC’s numbers two, three, and four, respectively—were not realty on board with another extension of deep cuts. That level of production, the source told Reuters, could not sustain their economies. Related: OPEC Members Rebel Over Production Cut Extension

Currently, OPEC+ is enforcing production cuts of 7.7 million bpd, distributed proportionately among members of the group. This means that Iraq, the UAE, and Kuwait are among those with the deepest cuts. And while Saudi Arabia and Russia have signaled they would be willing to extend these cuts for another three months, this is not the case with the other three.

Libya, meanwhile, has reached a production level of 680,000 bpd and is ramping it up further, eyeing 1 million bpd in a month. The country is exempt from the OPEC+ cuts agreement.

To top it all off, the possibility of a Biden win in next week’s vote is also a possibility for a new deal with Iran and an end to sanctions. This would mean more oil coming into the market. Oil prices just might stay truly lower for longer this time.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Investments Are Drying Up As Crude Demand Falters

Next Post

U.S. Rig Count Rises Despite Coronavirus Threat
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors

The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors
North American Oil And Gas Bankruptcy Debt Has Hit An All-Time High

North American Oil And Gas Bankruptcy Debt Has Hit An All-Time High
Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return

Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return
The U.S. Has A Major EV Problem

The U.S. Has A Major EV Problem
Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com