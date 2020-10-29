OPEC Members Rebel Over Production Cut Extension

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 35 mins 36.17 -1.22 -3.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 mins 37.61 -1.51 -3.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 3.301 +0.010 +0.30%
Graph down Mars US 16 mins 36.47 -1.07 -2.85%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.37 -2.07 -5.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.37 -2.07 -5.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.96 -2.20 -5.34%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.31 -1.89 -5.22%
Chart Natural Gas 35 mins 3.301 +0.010 +0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 39.37 -0.40 -1.01%
Graph down Murban 2 days 40.02 -0.61 -1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 36.55 -2.26 -5.82%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 40.83 -2.00 -4.67%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 38.12 -2.27 -5.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 38.96 -2.20 -5.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.96 -2.20 -5.34%
Chart Girassol 2 days 40.36 -1.99 -4.70%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 41 days 26.30 -1.74 -6.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 27.89 -1.78 -6.00%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 36.39 -2.18 -5.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 37.79 -2.18 -5.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 33.74 -2.43 -6.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 33.39 -2.18 -6.13%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 33.39 -2.18 -6.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 33.89 -2.18 -6.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 33.99 -2.18 -6.03%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 33.79 -2.18 -6.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.37 -2.07 -5.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 33.00 -1.00 -2.94%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 26.75 -1.00 -3.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.19 +0.50 +1.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 30.12 -1.22 -3.89%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 34.07 -1.22 -3.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 34.07 -1.22 -3.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 33.00 -1.00 -2.94%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.75 -2.00 -6.72%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.57 -2.18 -5.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 7 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 1 min Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 3 hours China Sets Its Sights On Global [EV, AI, CRISPR, Fusion, Navel Lint Collector] Dominance
  • 58 mins The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 12 hours Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 19 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 2 days The Leslie Stahl/60 Minutes Interview with President Trump
  • 2 hours The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 19 mins P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 1 day Republicans Have Become the Party of Hate
  • 1 day Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 2 days WallStreet Journal editorial " . . Big Tech-Media are the propaganda arm of Democrat Party leading to one party autocratic rule. " This is the State of the Union.
  • 3 days Even Obama can't muster a crowd to support Biden.
  • 2 days Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 2 days Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 2 days Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices

Breaking News:

New Mexico Oil Auction Rakes In $3 Million

The U.S. Looks To Delay The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline Once Again

The U.S. Looks To Delay The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline Once Again

Nord Stream 2 has faced…

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

Green hydrogen seems to be…

The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors

The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors

Thanks to its recent acquisition…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Members Rebel Over Production Cut Extension

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 29, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

While the oil market speculates on whether or not OPEC+ will ease its production cuts in January amid sluggish demand, rumors emerged on Thursday that the three biggest OPEC producers behind Saudi Arabia may not be on board with extending the current cuts into next year.

Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait - the biggest OPEC producers behind Saudi Arabia – are reportedly not particularly inclined to support a rollover of the cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd), because such cuts are too deep for their economies and budget incomes to sustain. This news came from Reuters on Thursday, quoting sources in OPEC and the industry.

Sources in OPEC told Reuters that the two leaders of the OPEC+ pact, Saudi Arabia and Russia, would be inclined to favor rolling over the cuts of 7.7 million bpd in 2021, instead of easing them by 2 million bpd as set in the current OPEC+ production agreement.

OPEC and its Russia-led partners will likely consider “a lot of demand issues” before tapering their cuts, a senior executive at Saudi Aramco said this week, while Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that he is not ruling out OPEC+ delaying the easing of the cuts, or even making further reductions.

However, the UAE and Kuwait – which have typically followed Saudi Arabia’s lead when it comes to agreements and compliance with the cuts - as well as Iraq, are reportedly unwilling to back a rollover of the deep cuts.

“The countries are being suffocated with those cuts, it is very tough to continue with them next year too,” an OPEC source told Reuters.

The reported unwillingness of OPEC’s three largest producers behind Saudi Arabia to agree to keep the deep cuts could become a source of renewed tension in the cartel and the larger OPEC+ group, and create new drama when the alliance meets later this year to set the course for 2021.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return

Next Post

Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues As Majors Report More Losses
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die

Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die
The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era

The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era
The 3 Hottest Renewable Energy IPOs

The 3 Hottest Renewable Energy IPOs
The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors

The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors
Why ISIS Is Calling For Attacks On Saudi Arabia

Why ISIS Is Calling For Attacks On Saudi Arabia



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com