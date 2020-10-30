U.S. Rig Count Rises Despite Coronavirus Threat

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 35.79 -0.38 -1.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 6 hours 37.46 -0.19 -0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 3.354 +0.053 +1.61%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 36.09 -0.38 -1.04%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.12 -2.41 -6.10%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 37.04 -1.33 -3.47%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 37.04 -1.33 -3.47%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 37.31 +0.08 +0.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 32.98 -1.33 -3.88%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 3.354 +0.053 +1.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 37.15 -1.28 -3.33%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 37.73 -1.14 -2.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 34.79 -0.21 -0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 38.89 -0.38 -0.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 36.28 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 37.31 +0.08 +0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 37.31 +0.08 +0.21%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 38.34 -0.18 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.12 -2.41 -6.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 42 days 25.22 -0.03 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 30 mins 26.57 -1.32 -4.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 35.17 -1.22 -3.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 36.57 -1.22 -3.23%
Graph down Sweet Crude 30 mins 32.77 -0.97 -2.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 30 mins 32.17 -1.22 -3.65%
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 32.17 -1.22 -3.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 32.67 -1.22 -3.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 32.77 -1.22 -3.59%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 32.57 -1.22 -3.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 37.04 -1.33 -3.47%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 32.50 -0.50 -1.52%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 26.25 -0.50 -1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 40.19 +0.50 +1.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 29.74 -0.38 -1.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 33.69 -0.38 -1.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 33.69 -0.38 -1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 32.50 -0.50 -1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 26.50 -1.25 -4.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 39.35 -1.22 -3.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 23 mins Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 7 hours The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 2 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 20 hours China Sets Its Sights On Global [EV, AI, CRISPR, Fusion, Navel Lint Collector] Dominance
  • 46 mins Biden's laptop
  • 14 hours The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 1 hour P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 4 hours QUESTION: With worldwide 1.4 Billion passenger vehicles and 360 Million commercial vehicles using combustion engines how long before gasoline and distillates measurably decline. .
  • 7 hours Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 2 days Republicans Have Become the Party of Hate
  • 7 hours Making diamonds from thin air
  • 2 days Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant

Breaking News:

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Will OPEC+ Decide To Extend Oil Output Cuts?

Will OPEC+ Decide To Extend Oil Output Cuts?

Oil markets remained strong during…

A Slow Motion Oil Crisis Is Unfolding In The Carribean

A Slow Motion Oil Crisis Is Unfolding In The Carribean

The United States is calling…

Trump Blasts Biden's Fracking Plans At Rally

Trump Blasts Biden's Fracking Plans At Rally

President Donald Trump told supporters…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Rig Count Rises Despite Coronavirus Threat

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 30, 2020, 12:29 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil rigs in the United States rose by 10 to 221.

The total number of active oil and gas rigs increased for the week by 9, with oil rigs rising by 10 and gas rigs falling by 1.

Total oil and gas rigs in the United States are now down by 526 compared to this time last year.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States rose in the week ending October 23—rebounding from 9.9 million barrels in the week prior to 11.1 million barrels of oil per day. U.S. oil production has been bouncing around between just under 10 million bpd to 1.1 million bpd for months now as the pandemic continues to sap demand for crude oil.

Canada’s overall rig count rose this week as well, by 3. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 86 active rigs, and down 56 year on year. 

After six weeks of straight additions, the frac spread count is taking a step back this week, falling from 134 to 127 active units.

WTI was trading down on Friday, as was the Brent benchmark, with both set to finish out the week lower than last week as Europe implements new lockdowns amid a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases.

At 12:12 pm EDT, WTI was trading down 2.16% at $35.39—down $5 per barrel week on week. Brent was trading down 0.69% on the day, at $37.39 also down roughly $5 on the week.   

By 1:07 pm, WTI was trading at $35.33 per barrel, with Brent changing hands at $37.38 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Hits 5-Month Lows As COVID Cases Surge
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors

The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors
North American Oil And Gas Bankruptcy Debt Has Hit An All-Time High

North American Oil And Gas Bankruptcy Debt Has Hit An All-Time High
Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return

Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return
The U.S. Has A Major EV Problem

The U.S. Has A Major EV Problem
Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com