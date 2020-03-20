‘Oil God’ Andy Hall Is Happy To Be Out Of Broken Market

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 22.63 -3.28 -12.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 29.00 -1.30 -4.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.675 -0.051 -2.95%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 18.78 -2.89 -13.34%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 21.40 -3.25 -13.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.82 +0.94 +3.94%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 17.70 -1.08 -5.75%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.675 -0.051 -2.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 26.49 -2.05 -7.18%
Graph down Murban 2 days 28.86 -0.91 -3.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 16.02 +1.41 +9.65%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 38.25 +0.12 +0.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 25.12 +1.44 +6.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 24.82 +0.94 +3.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.82 +0.94 +3.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 25.09 +1.10 +4.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 10.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 10.51 +5.08 +93.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 26.76 +5.08 +23.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 26.31 +5.08 +23.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 21.66 +5.08 +30.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 15.91 +5.08 +46.91%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 15.91 +5.08 +46.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 20.16 +5.08 +33.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 24.91 +5.08 +25.62%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 16.41 +5.08 +44.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 19.00 +2.25 +13.43%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 12.75 +2.25 +21.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 23.91 -3.82 -13.78%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 19.17 +4.85 +33.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 23.12 +4.85 +26.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 23.12 +4.85 +26.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 19.00 +2.25 +13.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.70 +4.85 +18.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 6 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 10 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 14 minutes So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 25 mins Cure for ChinaVirus/Coronavirus/Clovid 19 ?
  • 9 hours French Doctor treats 24 Covad-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months
  • 3 mins Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 3 mins China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 1 day Rip. S&P.
  • 1 hour U.S. Shale Oil wants Trump to change Jones Act. Just a ploy so they pay no U.S. corporate income taxes.
  • 2 hours Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 3 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 5 hours House Republicans call on Trump to promote fossil fuel exports to curb climate change
  • 1 day Authors of this article believe it was Saudi Plan all along to dig in for 2 year price war.

Breaking News:

Refiners Race To Reduce Rates As Fuel Demand Falls Off A Cliff

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Books Supertankers To Flood U.S. Markets With Oil

Saudi Arabia’s state-run shipping company…

Alt Text

Oil Nations Could See Income Crash By Up To 85 Percent In 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and collapsing…

Alt Text

The New Saudi Plan To Send Oil Prices Lower

Oil giant Saudi Aramco will…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

‘Oil God’ Andy Hall Is Happy To Be Out Of Broken Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 20, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil tanks

Legendary oil trader Andy Hall is happy to be out of the oil market, which he sees as a ‘broken’ commodity on the road to demise in the long term.

Hall, who was nicknamed ‘God’ for profitably predicting oil prices in the past, has been out of the oil trading business for more than two years, and he doesn’t have any plans to return because he sees oil as a commodity with an existential problem, Hall told Bloomberg in a phone interview.   

The legendary oil trader had bet on higher oil prices for more than a decade, and he continued to hold his bullish view even after the 2014 oil price crash. But in the summer of 2017, he closed his main fund Astenbeck after the fund posted double-digit losses. For some time, Hall has expressed bearish views on oil, saying that oil demand will peak by 2030 due to the advance of renewables and electric vehicles (EVs).

With oil prices crashing to multi-year lows, Hall now told Bloomberg:

“Oil is a broken commodity that’s in long-term decline.”

Oil prices tumbled to 18-year lows earlier this week as the market is being hit by a double shock—surging supply and plunging demand. While the coronavirus pandemic is destroying demand, Saudi Arabia is preparing to flood the market with oil in April, intent to punish Russia for refusing to back deeper OPEC+ production cuts earlier this month. Russia is not backing down either and is also promising to increase production as of April 1.

“Now with this crisis, demand has been decimated in the short term and that’s just adding to the longer-term problem,” retired trader Hall told Bloomberg, noting that his view of the existential problem of the crude oil commodity made him get out of it.  

“Could oil prices double from here? Easily, but it won’t stay there,” Hall told Bloomberg.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

World’s Top Oil Trader: Global Demand To Plunge More Than 10%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom
The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 The New Saudi Plan To Send Oil Prices Lower

The New Saudi Plan To Send Oil Prices Lower

 Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

 Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?

Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com