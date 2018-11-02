Oil, Gas Drilling In Canada Set For A Decline

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 63.14 -0.55 -0.86%
Brent Crude 3 hours 72.83 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 4 hours 3.284 +0.047 +1.45%
Mars US 3 hours 67.54 -0.55 -0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
Urals 20 hours 73.84 +3.62 +5.16%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 70.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 4 hours 3.284 +0.047 +1.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 70.73 -2.08 -2.86%
Murban 20 hours 73.67 -2.03 -2.68%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 68.01 -0.24 -0.35%
Basra Light 20 hours 72.34 -0.06 -0.08%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 70.97 -0.92 -1.28%
Bonny Light 20 hours 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Bonny Light 20 hours 72.00 -0.22 -0.30%
Girassol 20 hours 72.07 -0.13 -0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.64 -2.87 -3.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 25.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 15.69 -4.12 -20.80%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 45.69 -1.62 -3.42%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.79 -1.62 -2.48%
Sweet Crude 2 days 22.69 -1.62 -6.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 13.69 -1.62 -10.58%
Peace Sour 2 days 13.69 -1.62 -10.58%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 41.69 -3.62 -7.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 28.69 -1.62 -5.34%
Central Alberta 2 days 15.69 -1.62 -9.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -1.51 -2.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 20 hours 53.25 -0.75 -1.39%
ANS West Coast 1 min 75.96 +2.72 +3.71%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.09 -0.55 -0.95%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.04 -0.55 -0.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.59 -0.55 -0.91%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -1.50 -2.70%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.70 -1.62 -2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Gloom and Doom, and Oil at $120
  • 11 minutes 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 15 minutes Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War
  • 11 hours "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 9 hours Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 3 hours Chevron Doubles Profit as Record Production Meets Oil Recovery
  • 11 hours Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 19 hours Remote Drive for Tesla
  • 7 hours U.S. Job Growth Soars: Annual Wage Gain Largest Since 2009
  • 6 hours Ford, VW Want to Join Forces to Challenge Tesla, Waymo
  • 2 hours Russia, India & Iran Creating Trade Route Alternative To Suez Canal > > Through Iran
  • 1 day Swapping Battery or Charging?
  • 22 hours Frankenstein Web Tech World? Father of Web Says Tech Giants May Have To Be Split Up
  • 1 day USA to be dominate oil producers
  • 1 day (Un)expected: Trump Says Saudi Prince May be Behind Khashoggi Death
  • 51 mins UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming

Breaking News:

Top Commodity Traders Expect Oil Prices To Drop In 2019

Alt Text

The Real Reason For The Big Sell Off In Oil

The real reason for the…

Alt Text

Libyan Oil Production Could Get Major Boost

BP and Eni could soon…

Alt Text

Russia Discusses Big Projects With Exxon As New Sanctions Loom

ExxonMobil is discussing new oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil, Gas Drilling In Canada Set For A Decline

By Irina Slav - Nov 02, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Canada oil rig

Drilling for oil and gas in Canada will likely decline by 5 percent in 2019, the Petroleum Services Association of Canada has forecast, blaming pipeline capacity shortages and the resultant discount in Canadian heavy to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark for the outlook.

The PSAC said it expected oil and gas companies to drill 6,600 new wells next year, which would be down from 6,980 this year and the lowest number of new wells in three years. Yet over the year, drilling will increase, the PSAC forecast, as the volume of oil transported by rail, for lack of enough pipelines, continues to grow.

On the good news front, the discount at which Western Canadian Select trades to West Texas Intermediate is seen to narrow from the current over US$50 a barrel to about US$24.50 a barrel, with the average WTI price for 2019 projected at US$69 a barrel.

The National Energy Board of Canada recently released a report forecasting that oil and gas production will continue to increase while domestic consumption declines thanks to energy efficiency. Natural gas, along with hydropower and other renewable sources, will come to account for a bigger share of the country’s energy mix while oil production grows for exports.

In the next 20 years, NEB expects crude oil production to grow by as much as 58 percent while natural gas production expands by 33 percent, both helped by improving extraction technology that will maintain the industry’s competitiveness.

Not all believe, however, in this competitiveness. In fact, industry executives are quite disgruntled about the discount at which WCS is trading to WTI as well as by the high carbon taxes they are obliged to pay. The combination of factors has eaten into their bottom lines and will likely continue doing it as no new pipeline projects are coming on line any time soon and producers are forced to resort to costlier oil-by-rail options.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

Next Post

An Epitome Of Gloom: Venezuela’s Oil Output Is Still Plunging
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True
Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

 What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

What’s Behind The Continued Selloff In Oil?

 U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

U.S. And OPEC Flood Oil Market Ahead Of Midterms

 Is A Diesel Crunch Coming?

Is A Diesel Crunch Coming?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com