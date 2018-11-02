Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 62.90 -0.79 -1.24%
Brent Crude 11 mins 72.57 -0.32 -0.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.288 +0.051 +1.58%
Mars US 20 hours 68.09 -2.32 -3.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.51 -0.56 -0.74%
Urals 2 days 70.22 -2.94 -4.02%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.22 -2.95 -3.92%
Mexican Basket 3 days 70.17 -0.24 -0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.288 +0.051 +1.58%
Marine 13 hours 70.73 -2.08 -2.86%
Murban 13 hours 73.67 -2.03 -2.68%
Iran Heavy 2 days 68.25 -2.99 -4.20%
Basra Light 2 days 72.40 -2.34 -3.13%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.89 -3.09 -4.12%
Girassol 2 days 72.20 -2.60 -3.48%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.51 -0.56 -0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 25.01 +0.57 +2.33%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 15.69 -4.12 -20.80%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 72.69 -1.62 -2.18%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.79 -1.62 -2.48%
Sweet Crude 2 days 22.69 -1.62 -6.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 41.69 -3.62 -7.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 28.69 -1.62 -5.34%
Central Alberta 2 days 15.69 -1.62 -9.36%
Louisiana Light 3 days 73.31 -1.12 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.25 -2.00 -3.21%
Giddings 2 days 54.00 -2.00 -3.57%
ANS West Coast 1 min 75.96 -0.62 -0.81%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.64 -1.62 -2.73%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.14 -1.62 -2.62%
Kansas Common 3 days 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Buena Vista 3 days 75.32 -0.62 -0.82%
All Charts
Share

Falling Rig Count Fails To Lift Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 02, 2018, 12:30 PM CDT
Oil rig

Baker Hughes reported a 1-rig decrease for oil and gas in the United States this week, bringing the total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs to 1,067 according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs decreasing by 1 to reach 874 and the number of gas rigs holding steady at 193.

The oil and gas rig count is now 169 up from this time last year.

Crude oil fell on Friday on the news that the United States will indeed grant eight countries waivers for purchasing crude oil from soon to be sanctioned Iran. The official announcement from Washington is scheduled to be released on Monday, the day the sanctions go into effect.

At 12:20pm. EDT on Friday, the price of the WTI crude benchmark was down 0.64% (-$0.41) at $63.28—a more than $4 per barrel slide from this time last week. For the Brent crude benchmark, Friday saw no movement in afternoon trade, flat at $72.89 per barrel, an almost $5 per barrel slide from this time last week.

Canada’s oil and gas rigs for the week decreased by 2 rigs this week after gaining 9 rigs last week, bringing its total oil and gas rig count to 198, which is 6 rigs less than this time last year, with a 3-rig decrease for oil rigs, and an 1-rig increase for gas rigs.

EIA’s estimates for US production for the week ending October 26 were for an average of 11.2 million bpd, springing back to the high of a few weeks ago despite the lower prices.

By 1:15pm EDT, WTI was trading down 1.15% (-$0.70) at $62.96. Brent crude was trading down 0.41% (-$0.30) at $72.59 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Energy Earnings Pull Trinidad And Tobago From Recession
Leave a comment

