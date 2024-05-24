Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Slips in the U.S.

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.97 +1.10 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.40 +1.04 +1.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.29 +0.62 +0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.550 -0.107 -4.03%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.500 +0.031 +1.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%
Chart Mars US 203 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.500 +0.031 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.98 -1.00 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.60 -0.84 -0.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.37 -1.10 -1.38%
Graph down Basra Light 907 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.07 -0.90 -1.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.51 -0.81 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 360 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.10 -0.70 -1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.10 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 -0.75 -1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 10 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 10 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 5 days A question...
  • 16 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

EIA Confirms Small Crude Inventory Build, Gasoline Draw

EIA Confirms Small Crude Inventory Build, Gasoline Draw

WTI crude oil traded below…

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

The creation of two possible…

Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

Canada's oil and gas industry…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Slips in the U.S.

By Julianne Geiger - May 24, 2024, 12:06 PM CDT
Rig

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count fell by 4 to 600 this week, compared to 711 rigs this same time last year.

The number of oil rigs stayed the same this week, after rising by 1 in the week prior. Oil rigs stand at 497--down by 73 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 4 this week to 99, a loss of 38 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 4.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production stayed the same for the tenth week in a row at an average of 13.1 million bpd for the week ending May 17—down 200,000 bpd from the all-time high of 13.3 million bpd.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing wells that are unfinished, rose by 5 in the week ending May 17, to 263.

Drilling activity in the Permian stayed the same after falling by 2 in the week prior. The count in the Eagle Ford fell by 1 this week after falling by 1 in the week prior.

Oil prices were trading up on Friday with both benchmarks trading about $0.70 up per barrel. At 12:52 p.m. ET, moments before data release, the WTI benchmark was trading up $0.77 (+1.0%) on the day at $77.64. This is roughly $2 per barrel shy of this same time last week.

The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.70 (+0.86%) at $82.06, roughly $1.50 per barrel below week ago levels.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EIA Confirms Small Crude Inventory Build, Gasoline Draw
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning
Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand

Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand
Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum

Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum
Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West
Jeff Currie: Copper Is The Best Trade Of My Career

Jeff Currie: Copper Is The Best Trade Of My Career

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com