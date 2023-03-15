Oil Falls Despite Large Draws In Fuel Inventories

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.06 -3.27 -4.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.16 -3.29 -4.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.22 -2.72 -3.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.429 -0.144 -5.60%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.465 -0.088 -3.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.56 -2.02 -2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 71.23 -3.37 -4.52%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.465 -0.088 -3.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 78.10 -3.09 -3.81%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.31 -3.03 -3.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.46 -2.26 -2.91%
Graph down Basra Light 470 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 79.83 -2.41 -2.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 79.56 -2.02 -2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.56 -2.02 -2.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.94 -1.95 -2.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.70 -3.37 -5.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 50.08 -3.47 -6.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 73.48 -3.47 -4.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 71.73 -3.47 -4.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.88 -3.47 -4.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 65.58 -3.47 -5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 65.58 -3.47 -5.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 66.88 -3.47 -4.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 75.83 -3.47 -4.38%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 65.18 -3.47 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.00 -2.00 -2.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.27 +1.17 +1.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.17 +0.96 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 16 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 16 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 19 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 19 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Russia’s Latest Output Cut Shows Its Oil Weapon Is Weakening

Russia’s Latest Output Cut Shows Its Oil Weapon Is Weakening

Russia is set to cut…

Big Oil Is Flush With Cash, But Doesn’t Know Where To Spend it

Big Oil Is Flush With Cash, But Doesn’t Know Where To Spend it

Big oil has raked in…

Brent Crude And WTI Crude Prices Stabilize After Two-Day Drop

Brent Crude And WTI Crude Prices Stabilize After Two-Day Drop

Oil prices stabilized after a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Falls Despite Large Draws In Fuel Inventories

By Irina Slav - Mar 15, 2023, 9:39 AM CDT

Crude oil prices moved lower today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 1.6 million barrels for the week to March 10.

This compared with an inventory decline of 1.7 million barrels estimated for the previous week and the first decline in crude oil inventories since the start of the year.

At 480.1 million barrels, crude oil inventories are 7 percent above the five-year seasonal average, the EIA said.

In gasoline, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 2.1 million barrels for the week to March 10, with production at 9.1 million barrels per day.

This compared with an inventory draw of 1.1 million barrels for the previous week and average daily production of 9.6 million barrels.

In middle distillates, the EIA reported an inventory decline of 2.5 million barrels for the week to March 10, with production averaging 4.4 million barrels daily.

This compared with a modest inventory build of 100,000 barrels and average daily production of 4.5 million barrels daily for the week to March 3.

Oil prices meanwhile took a dive earlier this week after the news of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank broke at the end of last week, followed by another bank’s collapse. Inflation worries about the United States also weighed on benchmarks, causing both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate to fall below $80 per barrel.

Yet earlier today prices began to recover following an update by OPEC about Chinese oil demand. The cartel said it expected demand for crude from China to rise by 710,000 barrels daily this year. This was an update from a forecast demand increase of 590,000 bpd for China in OPEC’s last month report.

However, OPEC also cautioned against too much optimism about oil demand: "The rapid rises in interest rates and global debt levels could cause significant negative spill-over effects, and may negatively impact the global growth dynamic," the producer group said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Nosedives After SVB Collapse
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 
The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials
Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?

Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?
Pioneer CEO: The Shale Boom Is Over

Pioneer CEO: The Shale Boom Is Over

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com