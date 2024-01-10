Oil Climbs Higher on Signs of U.S. Inventory Draw

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.21 +0.97 +1.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.38 +0.79 +1.02%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.84 +0.99 +1.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.095 -0.095 -2.98%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.120 +0.043 +2.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 68 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.120 +0.043 +2.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.06 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.94 +2.07 +2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 771 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.26 +2.53 +3.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.27 +2.33 +3.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 224 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 51.64 +1.47 +2.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 74.39 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 72.64 +1.47 +2.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 62.49 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 58.74 +1.47 +2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 58.74 +1.47 +2.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 61.49 +1.47 +2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 61.24 +1.47 +2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 58.99 +1.47 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

American Gasoline Finds New Market in Australia

Very Large Product Builds Push Oil Lower Despite Crude Draw

Very Large Product Builds Push Oil Lower Despite Crude Draw

Crude oil prices moved lower…

Argentina’s New President Is Looking To Shake Up Its Oil Industry

Argentina’s New President Is Looking To Shake Up Its Oil Industry

Milei’s administration is looking to…

Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

Oil prices in 2023 remained…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Climbs Higher on Signs of U.S. Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Jan 10, 2024, 6:30 AM CST
  • Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday.
  • An unexpected crude inventory draw sent prices higher on Tuesday afternoon.
  • Tensions in the Red Sea remain a bullish driver for oil.
Join Our Community
Rig

Crude oil prices extended their gains from Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute reported an estimated inventory draw of over 5 million barrels that observers had not expected.

That followed a weekly inventory draw of over 7 million barrels for the previous week, suggesting strong demand for crude.

Following the release of the API report, Brent crude ticked up closer to $78 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate moved up above $72 per barrel.

The Energy Information Administration is reporting its own inventory estimate later today.

“The confluence of factors surrounding the Middle East developments, a conflicting supply outlook, and slow global growth have been driving this wider indecision in prices,” IG Asia market strategist Yeap Jun Rong told Bloomberg.

"Oil prices are still hovering in a low range, but investors holding long positions are dominating the market mood at this very moment," Haitong Futures analysts said, as quoted by Reuters.

Earlier this week, Rabobank global energy strategist Joe DeLaura told the FT that traders were unwilling to risk shorting oil in the mid-$70s because “you could wake up one morning and there could be a tanker sunk in the Red Sea”.

The Yemeni Houthis have so far steered clear of tankers and oil and fuels are moving freely in the Red Sea, Container ships, however, remain targets, unless they send a signal that they have no affiliation with Israel per a statement from the Houthis’ leader, Mohammed Al-Houthi posted on X.

In addition to the inventory draw and the continued tension in the Middle East, the Energy Information Administration contributed to a more bullish sentiment towards oil when it said on Tuesday that demand for oil could exceed supply by 120,000 bpd this year.

The forecast comes amid expectations of weaker production growth in the shale patch after a stronger-than-expected 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Security Concerns in Red Sea Boost U.S. Oil Appeal
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy
China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field
U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow

U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow
Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings

Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings
Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com