Israeli Strike Killing Key Hezbollah Figure Risks Dangerous Escalation

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 70.77 -3.04 -4.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 76.22 -2.54 -3.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.07 -2.67 -3.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 2.980 +0.087 +3.01%
Graph down Gasoline 30 mins 2.028 -0.078 -3.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.78 +2.41 +3.11%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.94 +0.14 +0.18%
Chart Mars US 66 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.028 -0.078 -3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 76.63 -0.95 -1.22%
Graph down Murban 4 days 77.91 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.26 +2.62 +3.51%
Graph down Basra Light 770 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 79.85 +2.78 +3.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.78 +2.41 +3.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.78 +2.41 +3.11%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.19 +2.17 +2.78%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.94 +0.14 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 223 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 53.21 +1.62 +3.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 75.96 +1.62 +2.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 74.21 +1.62 +2.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 64.06 +1.62 +2.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 60.31 +1.62 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 60.31 +1.62 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 63.06 +1.62 +2.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 62.81 +1.62 +2.65%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 60.56 +1.62 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.29 +1.62 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 64.04 +1.62 +2.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 79.14 +2.36 +3.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.59 +1.62 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.25 +1.58 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.90 -0.26 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Israeli Strike Killing Key Hezbollah Figure Risks Dangerous Escalation

U.S. Gasoline Prices Begin Falling Again

U.S. Gasoline Prices Begin Falling Again

The last week of the…

This Ain't Your Daddy's Shale Boom

This Ain't Your Daddy's Shale Boom

The U.S. shale patch is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Israeli Strike Killing Key Hezbollah Figure Risks Dangerous Escalation

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 08, 2024, 3:30 PM CST

Tensions are escalating on the Israeli border with Lebanon after an Israeli strike on Monday that resulted in the death of a senior Hezbollah commander and another Hezbollah fighter in southern Lebanon. 

Monday’s attack follows the assassination in Lebanon last week of deputy Hamas leader Saleh Al Arouri in another Israeli strike. 

Unnamed sources confirmed for Reuters that Israel was behind Monday’s attack, which killed the deputy leader of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force, Wissam Al Tawil. The Israeli strike targeted the car Al Tawil was driving in along with another Hezbollah fighter. 

A source told Reuters that Monday’s assassination would see the situation “flare up now”, suggesting the Israel-Gaza conflict may have definitively moved into Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday vowed to “do everything necessary to restore security to the north", the BBC reported. 

The past three months have seen dozens killed, including Hezbollah fighters, Israeli soldiers and civilians, though Hezbollah has been holding back in order to prevent an escalation into all-out war with Israel. 

Observers are now concerned that two key assassinations in a row, and most significantly, Monday’s attack on a prominent Hezbollah figure could push the Iran-backed group over the edge. 

Oil prices on Monday did not respond to these dangerous developments on the Israel-Lebanon front, instead shedding over 4% on Monday afternoon in response to demand concerns triggered by Saudi Arabia’s move to cut the official selling prices (OSPs) for its crude loading in February to all regions. Cuts for Asian importers were the biggest, at $2 per barrel for all Saudi export grades, making the biggest cut in 13 months. 

Last week’s oil inventory build in the United States as well as a survey showing increased OPEC production in December have also put downward pressure on oil prices. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

American Gasoline Prices Could Plunge Below $3 A Gallon

Next Post

Statkraft Plans $6.6 Billion Investment in Wind and Hydropower

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Big Cold Weather Pattern Change Forecasted For Eastern US

"Big Cold Weather Pattern Change" Forecasted For Eastern US
Oil Prices Continue to Climb on SPR Refill News

Oil Prices Continue to Climb on SPR Refill News

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

China’s EV Sector Will Become Self-Sufficient By 2060

 Alt text

OPEC Refuses to Kill Itself to Please Transition Fans

 Alt text

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Forecast Series Of Cuts In 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com