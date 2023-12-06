OPEC’s Oil Output Drops for the First Time Since July

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.62 -1.70 -2.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.60 -1.60 -2.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.13 -1.11 -1.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.705 -0.005 -0.18%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.061 -0.049 -2.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%
Chart Mars US 33 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.061 -0.049 -2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.95 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.61 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.61 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 736 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.65 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.88 -0.24 -0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 189 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 47.32 -0.72 -1.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 74.47 -0.72 -0.96%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 72.72 -0.72 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 63.22 -0.72 -1.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 56.07 -0.72 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 56.07 -0.72 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 59.92 -0.72 -1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 64.52 -0.72 -1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 58.07 -0.72 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.27 -1.03 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.12 -1.03 -1.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.50 -0.75 -1.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.16 -1.03 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 57 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 56 mins Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day e-cars not selling
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 21 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 20 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Faces Yet Another Delay

Oil and Gas Discoveries Spark Debate in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Oil and Gas Discoveries Spark Debate in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo…

Russia Says OPEC+ Ready To Deepen Oil Output Cuts If Needed

Russia Says OPEC+ Ready To Deepen Oil Output Cuts If Needed

The OPEC+ group is ready…

Oil Ticks Down on Crude, Fuels Inventory Build

Oil Ticks Down on Crude, Fuels Inventory Build

Oil prices edged lower on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC’s Oil Output Drops for the First Time Since July

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 06, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • Reuters: OPEC’s crude oil production dropped in November for the first monthly decline since July.
  • OPEC produced 27.81 million barrels per day of crude last month, a drop of 90,000 bpd compared to October.
  • In November, Iran, which is exempted from the OPEC+ cuts, further increased its output to a five-year high, according to the Reuters survey.
Join Our Community
OPEC logo

OPEC’s crude oil production dropped in November for the first monthly decline since July as Nigeria and Iraq saw lower shipments, the monthly Reuters survey found on Wednesday.  

OPEC produced 27.81 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude last month, a drop of 90,000 bpd compared to October, the Reuters survey of OPEC sources, consultants, and vessel-tracking companies showed.

In the three months before November, OPEC’s oil output was either flat or rising as growing supply from African members and Iran largely offset lower output elsewhere.  

In November, Iran, which is exempted from the OPEC+ cuts, further increased its output to a five-year high, according to the Reuters survey.

Oil production from the 10 OPEC producers part of the OPEC+ pact declined by 130,000 bpd in November from October, with Saudi Arabia and the other Middle Eastern producers keeping strong compliance with their announced cuts and extra voluntary reductions, per the survey.

Early next year, OPEC’s oil production is expected to further decline after the OPEC+ alliance agreed extra cuts for the first quarter of 2024.

Overall, the announcements after last week’s meeting were underwhelming and failed to convince the market that OPEC+ hasn’t had disagreements over cuts and quotas leading to the meeting, as became evident from the lack of a group-wide cut.

The OPEC+ group is ready to take additional measures and deepen the oil production cuts in the first quarter of 2024 to avoid volatility and speculation on the market, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this week.

Novak’s comments on Tuesday follow remarks from Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who told Bloomberg on Monday that the OPEC+ production cuts could extend beyond March 2024 if the market requires it. The minister also criticized commentators for failing to understand the output deal.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand
South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance

South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance
Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+

Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+
Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts
U.S. Oil Drillers See More Gains As OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Production

U.S. Oil Drillers See More Gains As OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Production

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com