Saudi Arabia Cuts the Price of Its Flagship Crude for Asian Buyers

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.50 -0.82 -1.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.46 -0.74 -0.96%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.01 -0.23 -0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.088 -0.022 -1.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%
Chart Mars US 33 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.088 -0.022 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.95 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.61 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.61 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 736 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.65 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.88 -0.24 -0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 189 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 47.32 -0.72 -1.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 74.47 -0.72 -0.96%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 72.72 -0.72 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 63.22 -0.72 -1.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 56.07 -0.72 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 56.07 -0.72 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 59.92 -0.72 -1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 64.52 -0.72 -1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 58.07 -0.72 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.27 -1.03 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.12 -1.03 -1.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.50 -0.75 -1.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.16 -1.03 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 24 hours e-cars not selling
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 17 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 16 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Al Jaber Says Fossil Fuel Phase Out is 'Inevitable'

Al Jaber Says Fossil Fuel Phase Out is 'Inevitable'

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, whose…

Oil Markets Unimpressed By OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Markets Unimpressed By OPEC+ Cuts

Oil markets were unimpressed by…

Is A New Oil Price War Looming?

Is A New Oil Price War Looming?

Record-breaking U.S. oil production is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Cuts the Price of Its Flagship Crude for Asian Buyers

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 06, 2023, 2:20 AM CST
  • Saudi Arabia reduced the official selling price of its flagship crude by $0.50 per barrel for Asian buyers in January.
  • This is the first price reduction in seven months, although it is a smaller reduction than analysts had expected.
  • The move was in response to intensified international competition after OPEC production cuts pushed Middle Eastern oil prices higher.
Join Our Community
Saudi Arabia

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia reduced the official selling price of its flagship Arab Light for Asian buyers in January.

This is the first price reduction for the last seven months, Reuters noted in a report, but it is a modest one, at $0.50 per barrel. This is half what analysts expected as a price reduction, the report also said.

"Saudi set the price too high. That could prompt some buyers to nominate less cargoes and turn to buy cheaper crude from other suppliers from the spot market," a refinery executive from Asia told Reuters.

An analyst survey that Bloomberg conducted a week ago concluded that there was a significant chance for Saudi Arabia to reduce its official selling prices for Asian buyers in January because of intensified competition from other, non-Middle Eastern producers.

The influx of non-Middle Eastern oil comes as Brent crude, the global benchmark, is at near parity with the Dubai benchmark, according to PVM Oil Associates. The development, which is unusual, is the result of OPEC production cuts—notably Saudi Arabia’s voluntary cut—that have pushed Middle Eastern oil prices higher, and closer to Brent.

As a result, Bloomberg reported last week, non-Middle Eastern oil has become more attractive for bargain hunters in Asia, doubling as evidence of the unintended effects of the production cuts, such as increased demand for less expensive oil.

But Saudi Arabia is not just cutting prices for Asian buyers. The world’s top oil exporter also reduced the price of Arab Light for European buyers, by $2 per barrel, and for U.S. buyers, by a modest $0.30 per barrel.

Saudi-led OPEC+ last week agreed to deepen production cuts with more members joining the cutters. For now, plans are to only implement the cuts over the first quarter of next year but Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said this week they can “absolutely” be extended beyond the end of March 2024.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe’s EV Boom Faces Grid Challenges
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand
South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance

South America’s Offshore Oil Boom Will Challenge OPEC’s Dominance
Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+

Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+
Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts
U.S. Oil Drillers See More Gains As OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Production

U.S. Oil Drillers See More Gains As OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Production

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com