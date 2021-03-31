OPEC+ Sees Slower Oil Demand Recovery Amid New Lockdowns

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 60.87 +0.32 +0.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 63.94 -0.20 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.614 -0.009 -0.34%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins SellBuy 1.794 +0.005 +0.28%
Graph up Gasoline 50 mins 1.991 +0.002 +0.10%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 62.70 -0.94 -1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 62.70 -0.94 -1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 63.13 +0.28 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 63.37 +0.51 +0.81%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 60.65 -0.96 -1.56%
Chart Gasoline 50 mins 1.991 +0.002 +0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 63.89 +0.85 +1.35%
Graph up Murban 1 day 64.21 +0.54 +0.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 59.75 +0.25 +0.42%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 64.83 -1.08 -1.64%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 62.45 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 63.13 +0.28 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 63.13 +0.28 +0.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 63.53 +0.19 +0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 63.37 +0.51 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 50.14 -1.07 -2.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 50.00 -1.01 -1.98%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 59.55 -1.01 -1.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 60.95 -1.01 -1.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 58.55 -1.01 -1.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 56.50 -1.01 -1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 56.50 -1.01 -1.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 57.30 -1.01 -1.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 62.65 -1.01 -1.59%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 56.80 -1.01 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 62.70 -0.94 -1.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 57.00 -1.00 -1.72%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 50.75 -1.00 -1.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 62.07 -2.31 -3.59%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 54.50 -1.01 -1.82%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 58.45 -1.01 -1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 58.45 -1.01 -1.70%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 57.00 -1.00 -1.72%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 50.75 -1.00 -1.93%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 66.89 -0.81 -1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 14 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 14 hours Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 1 day 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 3 days Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 3 hours Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown
  • 7 hours Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 2 days Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 2 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 4 days North Face gets Powned
  • 30 mins Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 2 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 2 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically

Breaking News:

MBS: Aramco And SABIC To Lead $1.3 Trillion Investment Push

Pandemic Puts Saudi-Kuwaiti Oil Plans On Ice

Pandemic Puts Saudi-Kuwaiti Oil Plans On Ice

In early 2020, Saudi Arabia…

Can Venezuela’s Oil Industry Come Back From The Dead?

Can Venezuela’s Oil Industry Come Back From The Dead?

Venezuela’s oil industry has been…

Oil Slips On Small Crude Inventory Build

Oil Slips On Small Crude Inventory Build

WTI dipped on Wednesday morning…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Sees Slower Oil Demand Recovery Amid New Lockdowns

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 31, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

An OPEC+ panel advising the group has revised down its global oil demand forecast for 2021 by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) in light of the renewed lockdowns in Europe amid a third wave of the pandemic, Reuters reported on  Wednesday, citing a report from the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) it had seen.

The committee met on Tuesday, beginning the monthly OPEC+ meetings that are expected to decide how the alliance will proceed with the production cuts in May.

“The most recent edition of OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report projecting growth of 5.1 per cent in 2021, while world oil demand is estimated to rise by 5.9 mb/d,” OPEC said at the end of the meeting.  

But the JTC’s base-case scenario, according to the report Reuters has seen, now forecasts demand growth of 5.6 million bpd, down by 300,000 bpd. 

Global oil supply, on the other hand, is set to rise by 1.6 million bpd this year, the JTC now expects. This is 200,000 bpd higher than its previous supply growth estimate.

At the JTC meeting, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo “expressed cautious optimism about the positive trajectory of the recovery in the oil market and global economy,” OPEC said. Related: Oil Prices Fall As Bearish Sentiment Returns

One of the Arab Gulf members of OPEC, Kuwait, also said on Wednesday that it was “cautiously optimistic” about global oil demand growth this year, its Oil Minister, Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares, said, as per Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA. Kuwait reiterated its full support to OPEC+ efforts to rebalance the market, the minister added.   

The “cautious optimism” messages coming from OPEC and the OPEC+ group this week suggest that the group is more likely than not to roll over the current cuts into May, analysts say.  

Russia is reportedly favoring a rollover of the alliance’s oil production cuts, but it is seeking a slight increase for itself to meet higher domestic seasonal demand, a source with knowledge of Moscow’s plans told Reuters on Monday.

OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, is also reportedly ready to extend current OPEC+ production cuts over May and June and also keep cutting 1 million bpd in oil output unilaterally, according to an unnamed source who spoke to Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Set To Buy 1 Million Bpd Of 'Cheap' Iranian Crude This Month

Next Post

OPEC’s Production Rises In March As Iran Boosts Output
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends

Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends
World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results

World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results
Pandemic Puts Saudi-Kuwaiti Oil Plans On Ice

Pandemic Puts Saudi-Kuwaiti Oil Plans On Ice
Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com