Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 4 days 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.358 -0.120 -4.85%

Graph up Marine 5 days 78.45 +1.11 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 5 days 81.55 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 78.52 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 400 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 82.89 +0.68 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 5 days 81.68 +0.71 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 13 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 54.61 +1.91 +3.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 59.01 +1.86 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 82.41 +1.86 +2.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 80.66 +1.86 +2.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.81 +1.86 +2.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 74.51 +1.86 +2.56%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 74.51 +1.86 +2.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.81 +1.86 +2.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.76 +1.86 +2.24%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 74.11 +1.86 +2.57%

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 8 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 8 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 12 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 8 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 8 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 8 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

OPEC Production Creeps Higher In December

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 03, 2023, 1:00 PM CST
  • Bloomberg Survey: OPEC’s production for the month of December increased by 150,000 bpd over November figures.
  • Nigeria, which for decades has struggled with oil theft, has said it has effectively cracked down on these rogue activities.
  • OPEC’s crude oil production continues to lag behind its designated quotas.
OPEC’s crude oil production increased in December, according to a new Bloomberg survey, but the organization is still significantly shy of its production targets for the month.

OPEC’s production for the month of December increased by 150,000 bpd over November figures, the Bloomberg survey showed, with Nigeria instrumental in this increase.

Nigeria, which for decades has struggled with oil theft, has said it has effectively cracked down on these rogue activities, allowing it to increase its actual oil production.

In October, Nigerian authorities discovered an illegal underwater 2.5-mile connection from Nigeria’s Forcados export terminal. It had been operating undetected for around nine years, state-run oil company NNPC said at the time. While Nigeria has known of the land-based pipeline taps for decades, an underwater one was the first of its kind.

Nigeria estimates it is losing about 600,000 bpd of crude oil due to theft. But for December, Bloomberg’s survey shows Nigeria’s crude oil production rallying to an eight-month high of 1.35 million bpd.

OPEC’s crude oil production continues to lag behind its designated quotas, and fell in November by 744,000 bpd, its most recent Monthly Oil Market Report showed. For November, Saudi Arabia’s production fell by 404,000 bpd, to 10.474 million bpd. The UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq also saw production decreases for November, bringing the group’s production to 28.826 million bpd—the lowest since June. It was 800,000 bpd below target.

The larger OPEC+ group moved to cut its production targets by 2 million bpd in November—about 1.27 million bpd set to come from OPEC members.

OPEC’s December production increase still fails to reach its targeted levels.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

