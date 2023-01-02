Analysts Predict 1 Million Bpd Drop in Russian Crude Output

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 days 80.26 +1.86 +2.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 days 85.91 +2.45 +2.94%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 +2.44 +3.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 days 4.475 -0.084 -1.84%
Graph up Gasoline 3 days 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 3 days 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 78.45 +1.11 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.55 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.52 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 398 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.89 +0.68 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 3 days 81.68 +0.71 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.61 +1.91 +3.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 57.15 -0.56 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.55 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.80 -0.56 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 75.95 -0.56 -0.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.95 -0.56 -0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.90 -0.56 -0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.25 -0.56 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 10 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 14 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 15 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 14 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 15 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 17 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

UK Funds Local Nuclear Fuel Production To Cut Dependence On Russia

The Middle East Oil And Gas Nations Pouring Billions Into Clean Energy

The Middle East Oil And Gas Nations Pouring Billions Into Clean Energy

The oil and gas nations…

Oil Investors Are Skeptical Of Brazil’s New President

Oil Investors Are Skeptical Of Brazil’s New President

Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula…

Russia Is Shipping More Than 3 Million Bpd Of Crude To Asia

Russia Is Shipping More Than 3 Million Bpd Of Crude To Asia

Russia was shipping more than…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Analysts Predict 1 Million Bpd Drop in Russian Crude Output

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 02, 2023, 8:30 AM CST
  • UBS' Giovanni Staunovo: The European Union’s ban on Russian oil products set to come into force on February 5 could lead to a 1 million barrel per day drop in Russian crude oil output for the New Year.
  • Moscow has also warned it could cut production by up to 700,000 bpd as it responds to the $60/barrel price cap on its oil implemented by the G7 in December.
  • According to Energy Intelligence, Russian refineries are already struggling with a labor shortage due to conscription for Putin’s war on Ukraine.
Join Our Community

The European Union’s ban on Russian oil products set to come into force on February 5 could lead to a 1 million barrel per day drop in Russian crude oil output for the New Year, commodity analysts for UBS told Insider on Monday.

"We expect the European ban on seaborne Russian crude and refined products (to come into force on February 5) to result in a drop of Russian production of at least 1 million barrels per day in 2023, with Russia having difficulties in finding alternative markets," UBS’ Giovanni Staunovo, told Insider.

While Russia has been rerouting crude volumes to Asia, traders are finding it increasingly challenging to secure the necessary insured vessels to carry sanctioned Russian crude. As of the first week of December, Moscow was sending nearly 90% of its crude to Asia.  

Moscow has also warned it could cut production by up to 700,000 bpd as it responds to the $60/barrel price cap on its oil implemented by the G7 in December.

Another analyst, Saxo Bank’s Ole Hansen, told Insider that global supplies will experience more tightness, leading oil prices to top $100 bpd this year, once Chinese demand improves. 

"Following a soft first quarter, I see the price of Brent returning to a $90-100 dollar range. What happens later will depend on the strength of an incoming economic slowdown," Saxo told Insider. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia boasts the world’s third-largest refining industry, and the EU ban that goes into effect on February 5 is expected to have a fairly significant impact. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Energy Intelligence, Russian refineries are already struggling with a labor shortage due to conscription for Putin’s war on Ukraine. Energy Intel analysts expect to see a further decline in Russian refining margins this year as they pay more for tankers to export further, predicting a 600,000-bpd drop in refining throughput in 2023, year-on-year. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Oil Inches Down On EIA Inventory Figures
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End
The U.S. And China Are Rushing To Secure Resources In DR Congo

The U.S. And China Are Rushing To Secure Resources In DR Congo
The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil
WTI Oil Jumps Above $80 As China Scraps Covid Restrictions

WTI Oil Jumps Above $80 As China Scraps Covid Restrictions

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com