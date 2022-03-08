U.S. Shale Cannot Offset Loss Of Russian Crude In The Short Term

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 124.1 +4.68 +3.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 128.3 +5.06 +4.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.605 -0.228 -4.72%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.441 +0.520 +13.25%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.680 +0.108 +3.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.2 +9.38 +8.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 126.5 +13.36 +11.81%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 119.1 +3.72 +3.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.680 +0.108 +3.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 125.1 +16.41 +15.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 127.1 +16.09 +14.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 120.2 +9.85 +8.93%
Graph down Basra Light 99 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 128.9 +9.97 +8.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 125.2 +9.38 +8.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.2 +9.38 +8.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 126.3 +9.35 +7.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 126.5 +13.36 +11.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 103.6 +3.51 +3.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 105.3 +3.72 +3.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 121.6 +3.72 +3.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 119.8 +3.72 +3.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 117.7 +3.72 +3.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 114.9 +3.72 +3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 114.9 +3.72 +3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 117.0 +3.72 +3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 120.5 +3.72 +3.19%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 115.2 +3.72 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 109.8 +4.00 +3.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 120.7 +4.12 +3.53%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 113.4 +3.28 +2.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 109.8 +3.75 +3.54%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 125.4 +4.62 +3.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 1 hour How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 15 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 1 day Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 1 hour "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 2 days  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 2 days German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus

Breaking News:

Tesla Sold Fewer Cars In China In February

Ukraine War Could Wipe Out 1 Million Bpd In Local Oil Demand

Ukraine War Could Wipe Out 1 Million Bpd In Local Oil Demand

War in Ukraine could result…

Brent Holds Above $110 As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

Brent Holds Above $110 As EIA Confirms Crude Draw

An across-the-board inventory draw provided…

The U.S. Is Very Open To Sanctioning Russian Oil And Gas

The U.S. Is "Very Open" To Sanctioning Russian Oil And Gas

The United States is now…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Cannot Offset Loss Of Russian Crude In The Short Term

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 08, 2022, 8:00 AM CST
  • Kpler: U.S. shale cannot come to the rescue of the increasingly tightening global oil market.
  • A shortage in workers, trucks, sand and completions equipment is constraining production in the shale patch.
  • Shale executives also think the U.S. cannot offset lost Russian barrels.
Join Our Community

Despite its flexibility to respond to soaring oil prices, the U.S. shale patch cannot come to the rescue of the increasingly tightening global oil market with some Russian crude not making its way to buyers, commodity intelligence firm Kpler said on Tuesday.

U.S. lawmakers passed legislation on Monday to ban the import of energy products from Russia, but it is not clear yet whether President Joe Biden would sign it into law. The United States is reportedly considering going solo on an import ban, while Europe—most notably German Chancellor Olaf Scholz—is not on board with banning imports of oil and gas from Russia. 

Even without sanctions on Russian energy exports, oil flows from Russia are already being disrupted as buyers have started to "self-sanction" themselves and are avoiding Russian cargoes. 

Russia exports around 5 million bpd of crude and 2.8 million bpd of refined products.

According to Kpler's estimates, Russian crude oil exports could drop by as much as 1.5 million bpd from April onwards.

But U.S. shale will not be able to fill the gap over the next few months, despite its flexibility and reactivity to market conditions, Alex Andlauer, Senior Global Energy Analyst at Kpler, notes.

A lack of equipment is the key reason why the U.S. shale patch cannot replace the loss of Russian crude, Andlauer added.

"If there had been no shortage in workers, trucks, sand and completions equipment, the upside for June (three months process) would have been small anyway, at around +130 kbd, or less than 10% of what we expect Russian crude exports could lose next month," he wrote.

Shale executives also think the U.S. cannot offset lost Russian barrels.

Scott Sheffield, chief executive at Pioneer Natural Resources, the biggest oil producer in the Permian, says U.S. producers will not be able to replace Russian oil this year. In the event of a Russian embargo—which Sheffield supports—oil could jump to $150 and even $200 per barrel, the executive said in an interview with the Financial Times last week.

The U.S. shale patch would need several months to raise production sharply, even if it started drilling many new wells now, Pioneer's CEO noted. 

Labor, sand, and equipment shortages are already expected to constrain growth in U.S. shale this year, Sheffield and other U.S. oil executives said last month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Sanctions Can’t Keep China From Buying Russian Oil

Next Post

OPEC Discusses Oil Market With U.S. Shale Executives
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps
Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price

Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price
Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia
Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude
Oil Prices Break $130 As EU And U.S. Allies Consider Ban On Russian Crude

Oil Prices Break $130 As EU And U.S. Allies Consider Ban On Russian Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com