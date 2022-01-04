OPEC+ Continues To Struggle To Produce As Much As Quotas Allow

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.11 +1.03 +1.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.11 +1.13 +1.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.752 -0.063 -1.65%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.406 +0.048 +2.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.279 +0.023 +1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 77.97 +3.74 +5.04%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 74.58 +0.97 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.279 +0.023 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.75 -0.31 -0.40%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.41 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 73.37 -1.43 -1.91%
Graph down Basra Light 36 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 79.11 -1.28 -1.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Chart Girassol 5 days 78.63 -1.48 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 77.97 +3.74 +5.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 61.58 -1.65 -2.61%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 60.08 +0.87 +1.47%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 75.08 +0.87 +1.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.48 +0.87 +1.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 71.48 +0.87 +1.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 65.83 +0.87 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 65.83 +0.87 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.28 +0.87 +1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 71.93 +0.87 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 66.58 +0.87 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 80.82 +0.55 +0.69%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.03 +0.87 +1.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.98 +10.87 +17.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.98 +10.87 +17.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 21 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

China Slashes Fuel Export Quotas By 56%

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

A perfect storm of short-sighted…

Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity

Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity

Russia may be nearing the…

U.S. Oil Industry Warns Of Sharply Higher Costs

U.S. Oil Industry Warns Of Sharply Higher Costs

The U.S. oil industry is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Continues To Struggle To Produce As Much As Quotas Allow

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 04, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • OPEC+ group continues to deliver lower supply increases than the monthly production quotas
  • In November 2021, the members of the OPEC+ agreement complied with the production cuts at 117 percent
Join Our Community

The OPEC+ group continues to deliver lower supply increases than the monthly production quotas, according to the alliance’s estimates of compliance with the November crude oil output quotas.

In November 2021, the members of the OPEC+ agreement complied with the production cuts at 117 percent, Amena Bakr, Deputy Bureau Chief and Chief Opec Correspondent at Energy Intelligence, reported on Tuesday, quoting delegates at the ongoing monthly OPEC+ meeting.

The high conformity level with the cuts—over 100 percent—suggests that OPEC+ is actually producing lower volumes overall than the collective quotas.

The ten OPEC members bound by the OPEC+ pact—and excluding exempted producers Iran, Venezuela, and Libya—complied with the cuts at a massive 122 percent, while the conformity level of the non-OPEC members led by Russia was 107 percent, Energy Intelligence’s Bakr notes.

This suggests that the OPEC members in OPEC+ faced more difficulties in pumping as much as their quotas dictated than the non-OPEC producers.

The OPEC+ group has been undershooting its collective production targets for months and will likely continue to do so in the months ahead, analysts say. African OPEC members lack the capacity and investments to boost production, Russia is estimated to pump and export lower volumes than its quota, and the biggest Arab Gulf producers have the means to raise output but at the expense of shrinking their spare production capacity, which accounts for the majority of the spare capacity globally.

The alliance’s inability to deliver on its production targets—with some estimates putting the overall output at around 650,000 bpd-730,000 bpd below the collective quota—is set to support oil prices next year, analysts say. This underproduction could even become a major upside for oil this year, especially if Omicron’s dent to global oil demand remains limited to jet fuel, as the most recent estimates and analyses showed at the end of 2021. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Iran Could Trigger The Next 10 Percent Drop In Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Oil Industry Warns Of Sharply Higher Costs

U.S. Oil Industry Warns Of Sharply Higher Costs
Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands
Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase

Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase
Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022

Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com