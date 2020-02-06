OPEC Aims For 600,000 Bpd Cut, But Russia Remains Reluctant

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.05 -0.23 -0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.894 +0.033 +1.77%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 51.40 +1.34 +2.68%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.99 +0.33 +0.60%
Graph up Urals 2 days 51.65 +0.10 +0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.57 +1.28 +2.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.57 +1.28 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.62 +1.09 +1.96%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.46 +1.25 +2.83%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.894 +0.033 +1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 54.19 -0.42 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.67 -0.37 -0.66%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.60 +0.91 +2.04%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 58.31 +1.53 +2.69%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 57.95 +1.35 +2.39%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 56.62 +1.09 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 56.62 +1.09 +1.96%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.24 +0.94 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.99 +0.33 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.00 -0.05 -0.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 28.25 +1.14 +4.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 49.15 +1.14 +2.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 51.15 +1.14 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 43.35 +1.14 +2.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 38.75 +1.14 +3.03%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 38.75 +1.14 +3.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 42.75 +1.14 +2.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 47.25 +1.14 +2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 38.75 +1.14 +3.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.57 +1.28 +2.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 47.25 +1.25 +2.72%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 41.00 +1.25 +3.14%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 54.84 -1.13 -2.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 44.70 +1.14 +2.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 48.65 +1.14 +2.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 48.65 +1.14 +2.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 47.25 +1.25 +2.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.00 +1.25 +3.14%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.73 +0.89 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China gets caught?
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 12 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 15 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 36 mins Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 1 hour Will Pelosi's petulance back fire on the Democrats?
  • 50 mins “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 9 hours FUSION REACTOR: Ultimate "Holy Grail" of Clean Energy. Becoming a reality ? The hydrocarbon killer
  • 8 hours Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 21 hours Brace yourselves
  • 4 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 19 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 12 mins Biden said, "China is not competition for US". A Biden Presidency would be COMPROMISED from the start. CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS
  • 8 hours Elizabeth Warren Transferred Her Oil and Gas Investments to Her Children To Protect Her ‘Green’ Political Profile
  • 21 hours Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 22 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy

Breaking News:

Brazilian Bank Gets $5.2 Billion From Petrobras Stake Sale

Alt Text

800,000 Bpd Offline After Haftar Affiliates Halt Exports

Tribal groups loyal to General…

Alt Text

Traders Scramble To Find Oil Buyers Amid Falling Chinese Demand

Commodity trading houses and oil…

Alt Text

Libya Oil Output Plummets To 280,000 Bpd

As tensions continue to rise…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Aims For 600,000 Bpd Cut, But Russia Remains Reluctant

By Irina Slav - Feb 06, 2020, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
OPEC

OPEC+ officials have recommended additional oil production cuts of 600,000 bpd in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has crushed oil prices but Russia has yet to agree to the cuts, Reuters reported citing sources from the group.

“The recommendation is for a cut of 600,000 bpd. Russia has asked for more time for consultations,” one of the Reuters source said.

Yesterday, Bloomberg cited participants in the meeting as saying that Russia remained opposed to deeper cuts although it was not against the extension of current ones. This opposition is hardly surprising: Russia has consistently budgeted for lower oil prices than the actual ones since the 2014 price collapse, and as a result is much more resilient to price drops than Saudi Arabia. It has also signaled repeatedly it is making a compromise with its oil industry in supporting the cuts as they are.

“If it were intractable they would have left by now,” RBC Capital’s Helima Croft told Bloomberg. “It’s a quest for consensus still. But certainly it shows that this is not easy.”

The meeting in Vienna was called as an emergency response move after oil prices took a nosedive following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. Soon after news of the virus spread, analysts began warning of a negative impact on China’s oil demand and, consequently, on prices. Prices anticipated the drop in demand, however, falling before the first data about lower fuel sales came in.

Saudi Arabia is pushing for additional cuts of half a million barrels daily, according to reports cited by Al Jazeera. Russia is against it and this time it may have an additional reason for its opposition; additional cuts may simply not work.

Libya’s production recently went from some 1.3 million bpd to about 300,000 bpd because of a continuing blockade of its oil export terminals that also led to the shutdown of several fields. This means a production decline of as much as 1 million bpd. Prices, however, have remained indifferent to this drop in global output.

One could argue that traders are much more responsive to concerted actions by OPEC+ but this response will not last long. Even the December agreement to extend the existing cuts failed to push oil prices lower for more than a week.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Rising Crude Inventories Fail To Halt Oil Rally
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’
Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

Oil Bankruptcies Are Reaching Worrying Levels

 What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

What Happens If The Next U.S. President Bans Oil Exports?

 The Two Global Powers Controlling Iran’s Oil Sector

The Two Global Powers Controlling Iran’s Oil Sector

 Oil Prices See Biggest January Loss In 30 Years

Oil Prices See Biggest January Loss In 30 Years



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com