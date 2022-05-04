Standard Chartered: China’s Oil Demand Set To Drop This Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 106.4 +3.98 +3.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 109.0 +4.00 +3.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.357 +0.403 +5.07%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.177 +0.095 +2.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.623 +0.122 +3.48%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 107.0 -2.56 -2.34%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 109.8 +4.47 +4.24%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 101.0 -2.76 -2.66%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.623 +0.122 +3.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 5 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 106.1 -1.81 -1.68%
Graph down Basra Light 155 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 108.6 -2.19 -1.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 107.0 -2.56 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 107.0 -2.56 -2.34%
Chart Girassol 1 day 105.1 -2.56 -2.38%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 109.8 +4.47 +4.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 87.70 -2.81 -3.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 88.31 -2.76 -3.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 104.6 -2.76 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 102.8 -2.76 -2.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 100.7 -2.76 -2.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 97.86 -2.76 -2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 97.86 -2.76 -2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 99.96 -2.76 -2.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 103.5 -2.76 -2.60%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 98.16 -2.76 -2.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 99.00 -2.00 -1.98%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 111.7 -0.28 -0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 96.36 -2.28 -2.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 100.3 -2.28 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 100.3 -2.28 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 99.00 -2.00 -1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 92.75 -2.75 -2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 109.7 -2.76 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 7 hours Instagram Now Banning Photos Of People At Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote "Violence"
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 21 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 21 hours "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 3 days "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 4 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

EU Oil And Gas Spending Has Added $50 Billion To Russia's War Chest

Oil Prices Unchanged After EIA Confirms Small Crude Inventory Build 

Oil Prices Unchanged After EIA Confirms Small Crude Inventory Build 

Crude prices barely budged on…

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Away Anytime Soon

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Away Anytime Soon

The global energy transition is…

EU Steps Up Purchases Of U.S. Oil

EU Steps Up Purchases Of U.S. Oil

A cargo of 2 million…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Standard Chartered: China’s Oil Demand Set To Drop This Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 04, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Weaker economic growth and covid-related lockdowns weigh on China's crude demand.
  • Standard Chartered sees China's crude demand falling by 82,000 bpd in 2022.
  • OPEC and the IEA have cut Chinese demand growth figures for 2022 in their latest reports.
Join Our Community

China’s oil demand is now expected to decline this year compared to 2021, due to weakening economic growth with the extension of fresh COVID-related lockdowns, according to Standard Chartered. 

Demand prospects have further weakened in the world’s top crude oil importer over the past week, analysts at Standard Chartered Global Research wrote in a note dated May 3.  

Weak macroeconomic data and the lockdowns have prompted the bank to revise down its forecast for China’s oil demand in 2022 from growth of 78,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a decline of 82,000 bpd. 

Last month, the start of strict lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities led to the worst reading of China’s factory and services sector activity since February 2020, at the onset of the pandemic. 

Also on Tuesday, Fitch Ratings cut its forecast for China’s 2022 economic growth to 4.3% from 4.8% amid COVID outbreaks and the Chinese zero-COVID policy in ordering lockdowns. 

Commenting on China’s oil demand prospects for this year, Standard Chartered’s analysts wrote in the Tuesday note:

“Other estimates still show strong China demand growth (for example, the OPEC Secretariat forecast is growth of 480kb/d in 2022), and we think consensus estimates are likely to fall sharply in coming months.”

Both OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut global oil demand growth estimates for 2022 in their latest reports published in April, citing China’s slowdown. OPEC slashed its demand growth estimate by nearly 500,000 bpd on the back of lower expected global economic growth with the Russian war in Ukraine and the return of COVID lockdowns in China. The IEA, for its part, cut its 2022 global demand outlook by 260,000 bpd to reflect the return of severe lockdowns in the world’s top oil importer. 

Ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, May 5, Standard Chartered said “we expect the current unwinding of production cuts to continue as per the agreed schedule, with once again limited market commentary being provided by ministers”.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Offshore Oil Boom Is No Cure For Global Supply Crunch

Next Post

Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets
German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo

Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com