Novak Sees Russia Oil Output Shrinking 8%

Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 112.9 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 115.0 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 106.5 +0.36 +0.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.872 +0.040 +1.04%

Graph up Marine 1 day 109.1 +1.35 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 1 day 111.6 +1.11 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 108.7 -0.21 -0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 177 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 117.7 -0.04 -0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Chart Girassol 1 day 113.5 -0.20 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 115.0 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 89.80 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 96.23 +0.56 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 112.5 +0.56 +0.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 110.7 +0.56 +0.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 108.6 +0.56 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 105.8 +0.56 +0.53%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 105.8 +0.56 +0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 107.9 +0.56 +0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 111.4 +0.56 +0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 106.1 +0.56 +0.53%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 112.9 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 106.8 +0.50 +0.47%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 100.5 +0.50 +0.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 116.2 +0.27 +0.23%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 104.3 +0.56 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 108.2 +0.56 +0.52%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 108.2 +0.56 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 106.8 +0.50 +0.47%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 100.5 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 115.8 +2.04 +1.79%

  The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Novak Sees Russia Oil Output Shrinking 8%

By Irina Slav - May 26, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
  • Russian Deputy PM Novak sees crude oil production fall by around 8% in 2022.
  • Novak: The total oil output of the country this year could be between 480 and 500 million tons.
  • Novak: Russia’s oil output declined by about 1 million bpd in April and is already recovering.
Crude oil production in Russia could shrink by up to 8 percent this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said today, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

The total oil output of the country this year could be between 480 and 500 million tons, Novak said, which would be a 5-8-percent decline from 2021. But this forecast could change depending on the situation, Novak said.

Earlier this year, the Russian economy ministry forecast a sharper decline in oil production, of about 9.3 percent to 475.3 million tons, under its base scenario. This rises to 17.2 percent in the ministry’s conservative scenario, or 433.8 million tons.

Novak said that the actual decline in production would be smaller, noting that in April, Russia’s oil output declined by about 1 million bpd and is already recovering. Novak added that the recovery would likely continue.

According to analysts, Russia’s oil output could yet shed as much as 3 million bpd in the second half of the year as a result of sanction action from the West. The sanctions will also continue to affect production trends in the future, too, as there is virtually no chance of the sanctions being lifted anytime soon.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil producer, is also the producer to suffer the biggest decline in production, according to industry data from the Russian Energy Ministry.

As of mid-May, Russia’s oil production was 830,000 bpd lower than it was in February. Rosneft—the top producer and the top refiner in Russia—accounted for 560,000 bpd of this drop, according to the ministry’s data, as cited by Bloomberg.

This means that Russia’s current production is below 10 million bpd, at around 9.16 million bpd, according to the Bloomberg calculations, and more than 1 million bpd below its quota under the OPEC+ production recovery agreement.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Could Iraq Dethrone Saudi Arabia As Largest Oil Producer?
