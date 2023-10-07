Armenia Joins Rome Statute, Ignoring Russian Warnings

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 22 hours 82.79 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 hours 84.58 +0.51 +0.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.12 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 hours 3.338 +0.172 +5.43%
Graph up Gasoline 22 hours 2.192 +0.003 +0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 81.29 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Gasoline 22 hours 2.192 +0.003 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 84.01 -1.54 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.14 -1.69 -1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.80 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 677 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.44 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.68 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 130 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 61.41 -1.96 -3.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 82.71 -1.91 -2.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 78.21 -2.11 -2.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 77.41 -2.26 -2.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 84.06 -2.56 -2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 75.31 -1.56 -2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 72.54 -1.91 -2.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 77.89 -1.91 -2.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Nagorno-Karabakh Announces Readiness To Surrender Following Azerbaijan Offensive

Nagorno-Karabakh Announces Readiness To Surrender Following Azerbaijan Offensive

Facing a massive Azerbaijani offensive,…

Turkmenistan Eyes Role As Central Asian Transit Hub

Turkmenistan Eyes Role As Central Asian Transit Hub

Turkmenistan invests in infrastructure, aiming…

Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis Intensifies With Azerbaijani Anti-Terrorist Operation

Nagorno-Karabakh Crisis Intensifies With Azerbaijani "Anti-Terrorist Operation"

Azerbaijan launches a military operation…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Armenia Joins Rome Statute, Ignoring Russian Warnings

By Eurasianet - Oct 07, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Armenia's parliament voted to ratify the Rome Statute despite strong opposition and warnings from Russia, who sees this move as antagonistic given the ICC's arrest warrant against Putin.
  • Armenia seeks to use the Rome Statute not against Russia, but to bring charges against Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev for alleged war crimes in Nagorno-Karabakh.
  • The ratification further strains the Armenia-Russia alliance, already compromised due to perceived Russian inaction during Azerbaijan's attacks and criticisms targeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Join Our Community
Sad Putin

The Armenian Parliament on October 3 adopted a bill ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court by a vote of 60 to 22. 

The largely figurehead president, Vahagn Khachaturyan, is expected to sign the bill and finalize the ratification in the coming days and make the country the 124th member state of the Statute.

Armenia's ostensible strategic partner Russia has for months warned against the move. The ICC has an outstanding arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, meaning that if Putin were to visit Armenia he could theoretically face arrest. 

Just days before the vote, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov warned that Moscow would perceive the ratification as an "extremely hostile" move towards Russia, and the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would have "most negative consequences" for the countries' bilateral relations. 

Armenia has long said joining the Rome Statute is not a move against Russia but rather conditioned by its own security interests. Though it seems like a remote prospect at this point, many in Armenia hope to one day bring charges against Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for war crimes against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. 

A former chief prosecutor of the ICC, Luis Moreno Ocampo, said in August that Azerbaijan's then-ongoing blockade of the region amounted to an act of "genocide." (That was before Azerbaijan's lightning offensive on September 19-20 led to the exodus of nearly all of the region's Armenian population.)

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for committing the "war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation." As per the ICC regulations, member states are bound to detain Putin if he arrives in the respective countries.

But Armenian officials have been at pains to assure Russia that there are mechanisms to bypass the requirement to detain Putin if he came to visit. 

"I don't think there can be talk of arrest. The solutions, which are based on paragraph 2, article 96 of the Rome Statute, have been proposed to our Russian partners. It implies the signing of a bilateral agreement, which allows the creation of certain guarantees for the concerns that some partner countries might have. The text was presented months ago, and we are waiting for our partners' proposal," Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the Armenian prime minister's representative on international legal affairs, said on September 28.

After the vote, Peskov was more measured in his criticism lamenting the "incorrect step" by the Armenian parliament while adding that there is still a lot uniting the two countries. 

"At the same time, of course, we will have additional questions for the current leadership of Armenia," Peskov added in reference to Moscow's thinly veiled desire to see the ouster of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government.

Indeed, the Rome Statute is only one of a litany of points of tension between the two strategic allies. Armenia was unhappy with the performance of the 2,000-strong Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh following Armenia's defeat in the 2020 Second Karabakh War.  Yerevan alleged the peacekeepers failed to fulfill their obligations to protect Karabakh's Armenian population.

Armenia applied for the military assistance of Russia and the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) during Azerbaijan's September 2022 attack on Armenia, but received none. The Armenian MFA accused Moscow of "absolute indifference" during the attacks on the country when Azerbaijan captured territories inside Armenia. 

In a new turn following Azerbaijan's complete takeover of Karabakh, Prime Minister Pashinyan was obviously referencing Russia when he said: "Some of our partners are increasingly making efforts to expose our security vulnerabilities, putting at risk not only our external, but also internal security and stability, while violating all norms of etiquette and correctness in diplomatic and interstate relations, including obligations assumed under treaties."

He also said that ratifying the Rome Statute was necessary in part because the security guarantees Armenia is supposed to enjoy as a member of the CSTO were "not effective." Armenia has recently refused to participate in military exercises and meetings with allies in the CSTO. 

Meanwhile, as the Armenian opposition staged protests recently demanding Pashinyan's resignation, Kremlin propagandists encouraged Armenians to join in lest they "become complicit in an Armenian genocide."

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian officials and media have actively targeted Nikol Pashinyan of late, accusing him of "selling out" Nagorno-Karabakh and "flirting" with the West in opposition to Russia. 

In a statement on October 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that if Armenia decides to leave CSTO, it will be its "sovereign" decision, but that he hopes  "that the ties that have existed for centuries between the Russian people […] and the Armenian people cannot be destroyed by any temporary administration." 

By Ani Avetisyan via Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

WTO Forecasts Global Trade Slowdown Amid Economic Headwinds
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Gamble Pays Off With $95 Brent
Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

Breakthrough Research Revolutionizes Hydrogen Generation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com