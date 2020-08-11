Lull In Trading Keeps Oil Prices Range-Bound

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.66 -0.28 -0.67%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.62 -0.37 -0.82%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.153 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 43.04 +0.72 +1.70%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.01 +0.14 +0.31%
Graph down Urals 16 hours 43.85 -0.90 -2.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 39.57 -0.55 -1.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.153 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 6 days 43.57 -0.20 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 6 days 44.05 -0.11 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.16 -0.45 -1.01%
Graph down Basra Light 6 days 45.72 -0.39 -0.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.55 -0.49 -1.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.23 -0.59 -1.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.09 -0.36 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.01 +0.14 +0.31%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 28.42 +0.66 +2.38%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 29.99 +0.72 +2.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.94 +0.72 +1.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.34 +0.72 +1.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.59 +0.72 +1.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 37.44 +0.72 +1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.44 +0.72 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 38.79 +0.72 +1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.54 +0.72 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.94 +0.72 +1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.64 +0.78 +1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 32.00 -0.25 -0.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.53 -0.77 -1.78%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 36.29 -0.33 -0.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 40.24 -0.33 -0.81%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 40.24 -0.33 -0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.25 +0.75 +2.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.68 +0.72 +1.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 5 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 8 minutes Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 2 hours China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 2 days Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 5 hours Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 7 hours Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 2 hours US will pay for companies to bring supply chains home from China: Kudlow - COVID-19 has highlighted the problem of relying too heavily on one country for production
  • 2 days China's impending economic meltdown
  • 2 days Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 days Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 1 day Liquid Air Battery
  • 1 day What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power (BBC)
  • 1 day Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 2 days Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 3 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem

Breaking News:

Across The Board Draws Send Oil Prices Higher

U.S. Sends Crude Oil To World’s Top Exporter Saudi Arabia

U.S. Sends Crude Oil To World’s Top Exporter Saudi Arabia

The U.S. sent in June…

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Going Remote

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Going Remote

The oil crash of 2020…

Russia Looks To Lure Shell Into New Arctic Oil Project

Russia Looks To Lure Shell Into New Arctic Oil Project

Gazprom and Gazprom Neft are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Lull In Trading Keeps Oil Prices Range-Bound

By Irina Slav - Aug 11, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

A seasonal lull in oil trading has kept price movements largely range-bound recently, but this can still change this week as OPEC and the International Energy Agency are due to release their latest monthly oil market reports that should offer a look into how oil markets have been doing. August is traditionally vacation time in much of the northern hemisphere, so trading in oil and oil derivatives last week was subdued, Reuters’ John Kemp noted in his regular column on trading. Yet seasonality was not the only factor. Lack of any clarity about future demand also played its part in dampening traders’ appetite for oil futures.

Even so, oil prices had a strong start to the week after Saudi Aramco reported a positive net result for the second quarter and allocated a hefty dividend of $18.75 billion to its shareholders. The Saudi giant also signaled its optimism about demand, noting in its second-quarter financial report that it anticipated a strong demand recovery in Asia.

Indeed, the start of this week also saw some good news from China: the latest factory activity data suggested industrial activity was closer to reaching pre-pandemic levels, which is always bullish for oil. In a further positive sign, the consumer price index also rose in China, although this was not entirely a result of consumers returning to their pre-pandemic spending habits but rather of higher prices driven by floods in China and the latest outbreak of swine flu.

“The rosy demand outlook, combined with Iraq saying it will cut production by a further 400,000 barrels a day to compensate overproduction over the past three months are overshadowing the stimulus deadlock in Washington, at least for now,” City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta said in a note as quoted by MarketWatch on Monday.

And yet the uncertainty surrounding the course of the coronavirus pandemic with all its adverse effects on any business activity continues to weigh on optimism, keeping any price gains modest. The United States—the world’s largest oil consumer—has come to account for a quarter of all cases globally, and deaths are rising although at a slower pace than earlier this year. In Europe, outbreaks are flaring up in many countries, causing a tightening of movement restrictions. Asia is also seeing flare-ups of infections.

Related: Iranian Oil Exports Much Higher Than Official Data Suggests

Against this backcloth, the earnings season among oil companies was pretty much as bad as expected. Most majors reported losses, everyone reported spending cuts, and many are planning changes to their business models in order to weather this particular crisis, which is proving itself to be a crisis like no other.

All supermajors with the marked exception of Exxon revised the value of their assets after the devastating second quarter, indicating they expected a few more quarters of subdued oil prices, at least. Some, like BP, are even preparing for a lower-forever scenario and pivoting to low-carbon energy and LNG. And everyone is cutting their long-term oil price projection.

Amid these revisions, Saudi Arabia’s oil giant said yesterday that it planned to increase its oil production capacity by another million barrels daily. The announcement could be an indication the Kingdom expects a strong rebound in oil demand and even growth in the observable future. This would suggest a marked departure from most of the industry, which is taking the cautious approach from here on out.

Even with this caution, however, oil activity is also on the increase in the U.S. as well. The weekly frac spread count updates from Primary Vision that come out weekly show fracking activity was up from earlier this year despite a fall in the rig count. There is certainly reason for optimism, but then again, there is a reason for caution as well.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iranian Oil Exports Much Higher Than Official Data Suggests
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar After EIA Reports Large Crude Draw
Oman Counters Chinese Influence With Two New Energy Megaprojects

Oman Counters Chinese Influence With Two New Energy Megaprojects
Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil
Oil Rallies Despite String Of Bearish News

Oil Rallies Despite String Of Bearish News
Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?

Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com