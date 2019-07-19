Long Speculator Exodus Sinks Crude Oil

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 3 hours 55.76 +0.34 +0.61%
Brent Crude 2 hours 62.47 +0.54 +0.87%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.228 -0.035 -1.55%
Mars US 2 hours 61.23 +0.33 +0.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.10 -1.50 -2.32%
Urals 2 days 61.40 -1.85 -2.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.83 -1.42 -2.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.83 -1.42 -2.28%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.61 -1.60 -2.75%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.228 -0.035 -1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 61.68 -0.46 -0.74%
Murban 19 hours 63.44 -0.46 -0.72%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 53.28 +0.54 +1.02%
Basra Light 19 hours 64.58 +0.69 +1.08%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 61.08 +0.37 +0.61%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Girassol 19 hours 63.37 +0.29 +0.46%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.10 -1.50 -2.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 44 mins 38.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.07 -1.36 -2.87%
Canadian Condensate 32 days 51.07 -1.36 -2.59%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 55.92 -1.36 -2.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.62 -1.36 -2.57%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.42 -1.36 -2.63%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.42 -1.36 -2.63%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.42 -1.36 -2.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.32 -1.36 -2.36%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.92 -1.36 -2.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.83 -1.42 -2.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Giddings 2 days 45.50 -1.75 -3.70%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.56 -0.83 -1.27%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.25 -1.48 -2.92%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.18 -1.48 -2.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 1 hour Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 19 hours Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 10 hours Today in Energy
  • 42 mins Iran Captures British Tanker sailing through Straits of Hormuz
  • 42 mins Oil Rises After Iran Says It Seized Foreign Tanker In Gulf
  • 5 hours Drone For Drone = War: What is next in the U.S. - Iran the Gulf Episode
  • 1 day Mnuchin Says No Change To U.S. Dollar Policy ‘As of Now’
  • 1 day Populist, But Good: Elizabeth Warren Takes Aim at Private-Equity Funds
  • 2 days Migration From Eastern Europe Raises German Population To Record High
  • 2 days Washington Post hit piece attacking oil, Christians and Trump
  • 1 day Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 2 days Excellent Choice: Germany's Von der Leyen Secures Powerful EU Executive Top Job
  • 21 hours LA Solar Power/Storage Contract

Breaking News:

Eni, PetroChina, Trading Houses Bid In $6Bn Pakistan LNG Tender

Alt Text

Oil Is Gaining Momentum As Bullish Forces Increase

A bout of bullish news…

Alt Text

U.S. Threatens China With Sanctions On Iranian Oil Imports

The U.S. State Department has…

Alt Text

Oil Halts Slide On Crude Draw

Oil prices regained some lost…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Long Speculator Exodus Sinks Crude Oil

By Jim Hyerczyk - Jul 19, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Refinery Martinez

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are inching higher on Friday, but a steep sell-off earlier in the week has solidified a weekly lower close.

In case you haven’t noticed, there was a dramatic shift in sentiment in the market this week. This was caused by the departure of a couple of events that had been supporting the market over the short-term like the hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico that shut down production last week and the elevated tensions in the Middle East that had been underpinning prices for several weeks.

Buyers put in a premium for Hurricane Barry, but other than halting production for a couple of days, the storm did little to disrupt supply. Buyers also drove prices higher after an Iranian navy vessel taunted a British tanker. Once again, since there was no supply disruption, speculative buyers were forced to liquidate.

The bearish surprise for bullish investors earlier in the week was the announcement that Iran was willing to talk with the U.S. about its nuclear missile program. The second surprise for the bulls was the jump in crude oil products inventories on Wednesday, according to a government report. Sellers also gained controlled on reports of increasing U.S. shale production.

At the end of the week, all we can determine is prices are being propped up by the OPEC-led supply cuts. And if you believe the demand figures from OPEC and the International Energy Agency, these cuts are likely to be offset by the rising U.S. production unless OPEC and its allies cut further.

US Stockpiles of Products Pressure Prices

U.S. crude inventories fell 3.1 million barrels, the weekly EIA report showed, but this came in line with expectations with some analysts predicting a decrease of 2.7 million barrels, and others forecasting a 3.6 million barrel draw.

However, gasoline stocks rose 3.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 925,000-barrel drop. Distillate stockpiles grew by 5.7 million barrels, much more than expectations for a 613,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

Late Week Bid, but Still Bearish

Prices were supported a little on Friday amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, but all this means so far is speculative buyers are attempting to take back some of those earlier losses. It also indicates that we’re not likely to see a prolonged rally unless military action stops the flow of oil from the region.

The United States said on Thursday that a U.S. Navy ship had “destroyed” an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had no information about losing a drone.

In other potentially bearish developments, the International Energy Administration (IEA) is revising its 2019 oil demand growth forecast to 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) and may cut it again if the global economy and especially China shows further weakness, EIA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. Last year, the IEA predicted that 2019 oil demand would grow by 1.5 million bpd but had already cut the growth forecast to 1.2 million bpd in June this year.

Technical Analysis

Weekly September West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Technical Analysis

The main trend is down according to the weekly swing chart. A trade through $64.02 will change the main trend to up. This is followed by another main top at $64.92. A move through $50.91 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. This could lead to an eventual test of the next main bottom at $44.66.

The minor trend is also down. It turned down when $56.13 failed as support. The new minor top is $61.02. The weak price action also means that momentum has shifted to the downside after strengthening since the week-ending June 7.

The main range is $74.44 to $44.66. Its retracement zone at $59.55 to $63.06 is resistance. This zone stopped the rally the week-ending July 12 at $61.02.

The minor range is $44.66 to $65.92. Its retracement zone at $55.29 to $52.78 is the next downside target. The upper or 50% level of this range at $55.29 is currently being tested.

Weekly Forecast

After this week’s long liquidation, traders are looking for a balance area. The OPEC cuts remain supportive and the situation in the Middle East is still hot. Although the US and Iran are scheduling talks, the two sides are likely wide apart so nothing may get accomplished during this first round of discussions.

The wildcard is US-China trade relations. Reports say the two sides aren’t making any progress and may be hung up over the US treatment of Chinese communication Huawei. If the talks break off then tensions over lower demand will rise again, and we’re likely to see another round of selling pressure on global economic growth concerns.

Technically, based on this week’s price action the direction of the September WTI crude oil market next week is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at $55.29.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $55.29 will indicate the presence of sellers. If this move creates enough downside momentum then look for the market to possibly accelerate into the Fibonacci level at $52.78. We could see a technical bounce on the first test of this level, but if it fails then prices could plunge further into the main bottom at $50.91.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over $55.29 will signal the return of buyers. This could trigger some light short-covering unless the move is event driven. If there is bullish news then we could see a rally back to $59.55.


Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Output Rebounds From Three-Year-Low
Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

 An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

 Signs Of Slower Permian Oil Growth Continue To Emerge

Signs Of Slower Permian Oil Growth Continue To Emerge

 24/7 Power: The Future Of Solar

24/7 Power: The Future Of Solar

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com