Russian Crude Could Still Be Dirty By Mid-2020

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 day 55.76 +0.34 +0.61%
Brent Crude 1 day 62.47 +0.54 +0.87%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.228 -0.035 -1.55%
Mars US 1 day 61.23 +0.33 +0.54%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.10 -1.50 -2.32%
Urals 2 days 59.65 -1.75 -2.85%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.83 -1.42 -2.28%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.83 -1.42 -2.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.61 -1.60 -2.75%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.228 -0.035 -1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.68 -0.46 -0.74%
Murban 2 days 63.44 -0.46 -0.72%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.28 +0.54 +1.02%
Basra Light 2 days 64.58 +0.69 +1.08%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.08 +0.37 +0.61%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Girassol 2 days 63.37 +0.29 +0.46%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.10 -1.50 -2.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 38.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 46.07 -1.36 -2.87%
Canadian Condensate 33 days 51.07 -1.36 -2.59%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 55.92 -1.36 -2.37%
Sweet Crude 3 days 51.62 -1.36 -2.57%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.42 -1.36 -2.63%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.42 -1.36 -2.63%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 51.42 -1.36 -2.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 56.32 -1.36 -2.36%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.92 -1.36 -2.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 60.83 -1.42 -2.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 +0.25 +0.55%
ANS West Coast 4 days 64.56 -0.83 -1.27%
West Texas Sour 3 days 49.25 -1.48 -2.92%
Eagle Ford 3 days 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Eagle Ford 3 days 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 3 days 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
Buena Vista 3 days 66.18 -1.48 -2.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 39 mins Iran Loses $130,000,000 Oil Revenue Every Day They Continue Their Games . . . .Opportunity Lost . . . Will Never Get It Back. . . . . LOL .
  • 7 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 20 hours Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 16 hours Iran Captures British Tanker sailing through Straits of Hormuz
  • 3 mins Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 38 mins EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 1 day Drone For Drone = War: What is next in the U.S. - Iran the Gulf Episode
  • 1 day Today in Energy
  • 4 hours Oil Rises After Iran Says It Seized Foreign Tanker In Gulf
  • 2 days Populist, But Good: Elizabeth Warren Takes Aim at Private-Equity Funds
  • 2 days Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 2 days LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 20 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans

Breaking News:

Eni, PetroChina, Trading Houses Bid In $6Bn Pakistan LNG Tender

Alt Text

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale

U.S. shale continues to be…

Alt Text

The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

Since the end of 2007,…

Alt Text

Oil & Gas Discoveries Rise In High-Risk Oil Frontiers

Global discoveries of conventional oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russian Crude Could Still Be Dirty By Mid-2020

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 20, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
PKN orlen refinery

As Poland’s biggest refiner publicly criticized the deteriorating quality of Russian oil, a suspect in the investigation into pipeline contamination that has severely disrupted Russian supplies is seeking asylum in Lithuania. 

Earlier today, Reuters cited an official at PKN Orlen, Poland’s biggest refinery, as saying that Russian crude oil has been deteriorating in quality--despite the ongoing cleanup following that April contamination scandal that disrupted supplies and launched a tense backlash among buyers. 

At the same time, one of the key suspects in the ongoing Russian investigation into the contamination, Roman Ruzhechko, is seeking political asylum in Lithuania--where PKN Orlen also has a refinery, Reuters reports separately. 

Just over a week ago, Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest producer, managed to fully restore supply volumes after contamination on the Druzhba oil pipeline disrupted Russian crude supplies in late April. 

The oil was contaminated with organic chlorine, a substance used in oil production to boost output but dangerous in high amounts for refining equipment. The amounts of the chemical were found to be at levels much higher than the maximum allowable amount.

Having launched an investigation into the incident, Russia concluded that the contamination was deliberate, and Ruzhechko is one of the main suspects. 

In fact, Russia believes this was a criminal conspiracy coordinated in part by the small oil transport company of which Ruzhechko is an executive.

Russian Transneft owns and operates all of the country’s oil pipelines, including Druzhba, and Ruzhechko is suspected of having overseen a company that was pumping toxic chemicals into the network.  Related: Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

But that same company is also said to have received documentation from Transneft that its oil deliveries were clean, according to sources cited by Reuters

It remains unclear whether Lithuania will extradite Ruzhechko, who has been detained by the authorities on an Interpol warrant. Yesterday, his three-month detention was authorized, and Russia has 40 days to officially request his extradition. 

In the meantime, the Polish pipeline official told Reuters that Russian oil was “deteriorating, but still worth being processed”. 

Russia is now preparing to dilute the contaminated oil stuck in the pipeline with clean crude, but this strategy is being challenged, with Russian oil companies reportedly saying it would undermine the quality and price of exports for a longer period. 

According to some Russian oil companies, it might take until the middle of next year to fully flush out the pipeline using this strategy. 

Instead, Russian oil companies argue that the pipeline should be emptied entirely and the tainted crude sold for a major discount. 

Sources speaking to Hellenic Shipping News on condition of anonymity said it was unlikely that their objections would stop Transneft from going through with its dilution plan beginning next week. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Long Speculator Exodus Sinks Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

 Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

 An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

 Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com