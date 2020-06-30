Libya's Oil Blockade Could Soon Come To An End

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.27 -0.43 -1.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 41.14 -0.57 -1.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.741 +0.032 +1.87%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 40.85 +1.11 +2.79%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.33 -0.66 -1.74%
Graph down Urals 2 days 41.45 -0.30 -0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.02 +1.29 +3.25%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.02 +1.29 +3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.26 +0.89 +2.20%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.51 +0.62 +1.83%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.741 +0.032 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 40.68 -1.41 -3.35%
Graph down Murban 2 days 40.75 -1.40 -3.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.88 +0.69 +1.72%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.05 +0.87 +1.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.09 +0.87 +2.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.26 +0.89 +2.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.26 +0.89 +2.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.63 +0.63 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.33 -0.66 -1.74%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 27.84 +0.78 +2.88%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 36.20 +1.21 +3.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 38.70 +1.21 +3.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 40.10 +1.21 +3.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 39.70 +1.21 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 34.70 +1.21 +3.61%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 34.70 +1.21 +3.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 35.20 +1.21 +3.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 39.70 +1.21 +3.14%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 34.70 +1.21 +3.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.02 +1.29 +3.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.25 +1.25 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.00 +1.25 +4.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.26 -0.47 -1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.65 +1.21 +3.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.60 +1.21 +3.33%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.60 +1.21 +3.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.25 +1.25 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.00 +1.25 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.34 +1.21 +2.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 12 hours CoVid in Spain, 9 months before China
  • 13 hours Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 48 mins Something Worse Than COVID comes from China? A New Flu Virus
  • 24 hours Businesses On The COVID's Crossroads: Weigh Reopening - Or Close Again
  • 13 hours Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was
  • 2 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 5 mins Apology Accepted!
  • 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 12 mins Rocketman72
  • 2 days Silence on flood of Saudi oil
  • 22 hours World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 1 day The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 2 days Poland to use more LNG as coronavirus speeds coal's decline - PGNiG

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Discusses Progress Of OPEC+ Deal With Nigeria

Rig Count Plunges For The Fifteenth Straight Week

Rig Count Plunges For The Fifteenth Straight Week

The U.S. oil and gas…

30% Of U.S. Shale Drillers Could Go Under

30% Of U.S. Shale Drillers Could Go Under

U.S. shale was hit hard…

Oil Falls Below $40 On Fears Of Rising Crude Stocks

Oil Falls Below $40 On Fears Of Rising Crude Stocks

Oil prices dropped early on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya's Oil Blockade Could Soon Come To An End

By Irina Slav - Jun 30, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The leaders of groups affiliated with the Libyan National Army have offered to lift a blockade on oil export terminals that started in January and has so far cost the country’s oil industry some $6 billion in losses, the AP reports.

One of the leaders, Ahmed Idris al-Senussi, said in a statement that the terminals were reopened and that his and other leaders’ groups had given LNA’s leader, General Khalifa Haftar, a mandate to renegotiate the restart of oil production at fields shut down because of the blockade.

A spokesman for Haftar said the LNA welcomed “any popular mandate to protect oil installations.”

A group of tribes and paramilitary groups occupied Libya’s oil export terminals in mid-January as LNA’s Haftar launched an offensive against the UN-recognized government pledging that the country would soon have a single government. The LNA is affiliated with the eastern Libyan government.

Soon after the blockade, NOC declared force majeure on oil exports, with Sanalla warning that the blockade could end up costing Libya $55 million daily. At the time, the losses in production were estimated at between 500,000 bpd and 800,000 bpd. By the end of January, Libya’s production was around 300,000 bpd, but Sanalla told Bloomberg it could go as low as 72,000 bpd. That’s down from over 1.2 million bpd before the blockade.

By April, production had gone below 100,000 bpd, and NOC’s Sanalla said losses had reached $4 billion. In early June, there were reports about restarting production at the country’s largest field, El Sharara, which has a capacity of 300,000 bpd. Initial production was to be set at 30,000 bpd, however, to gradually ramp up to maximum over 90 days.

Now, the NOC has expressed hope that other fields will restart soon, amid talks supervised by the UN and the U.S. between Western powers and the UN-backed government. The talks seek to settle the issue of oil revenue distribution between the East and the West.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Second COVID Wave In China Could Upend Crude Recovery
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The War On Gold Has Begun

The War On Gold Has Begun
The Country That Won The Oil War

The Country That Won The Oil War
Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced

Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced
Oil Prices Slide As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slide As EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Build
Natural Gas Drops To 25-Year Low As Demand Disintegrates

Natural Gas Drops To 25-Year Low As Demand Disintegrates



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com