Deep Output Cuts Could Cause Long Lasting Deficit In Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.54 +0.35 +0.92%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 40.80 -1.50 -3.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.810 +0.021 +1.17%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 39.04 -1.36 -3.37%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 36.83 +1.99 +5.71%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 41.70 +2.90 +7.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.17 +2.90 +7.58%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 34.77 +2.16 +6.62%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.810 +0.021 +1.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 40.77 +1.57 +4.01%
Graph up Murban 4 days 41.01 +1.87 +4.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 37.40 +2.76 +7.97%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 44.51 +2.71 +6.48%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 41.68 +2.96 +7.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 41.17 +2.90 +7.58%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.17 +2.90 +7.58%
Chart Girassol 4 days 43.04 +3.16 +7.92%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 36.83 +1.99 +5.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 27.16 -1.25 -4.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 36.05 +2.14 +6.31%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 38.55 +2.14 +5.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 39.95 +2.14 +5.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 39.55 +2.14 +5.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 34.55 +2.14 +6.60%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 34.55 +2.14 +6.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 35.05 +2.14 +6.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 39.55 +2.14 +5.72%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 34.55 +2.14 +6.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 28.50 -1.25 -4.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 39.98 +0.28 +0.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 32.14 -1.36 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 29.75 +2.00 +7.21%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 43.13 +2.14 +5.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 3 hours In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 17 hours The Downside of Political Correctness
  • 1 hour Trump waves a Bible
  • 3 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 19 mins Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move
  • 6 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 46 mins George Floyd’s History
  • 22 hours Let's try to link the recent events back to the situation with oil production and pricing
  • 1 day Main Stream Media falls into depressed mood today after hearing of the record May jobs report UP 2.5 MILLION JOBS !
  • 17 hours World’s First Integrated Hydrogen Power-to-Power Demonstration Launched
  • 4 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 17 hours Rioting and Protesting
  • 2 days Model 3 cheaper to buy than BMW 3 series.
  • 20 hours National Guard kills again
  • 2 days Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history

Breaking News:

Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Are Ready To Resume Production

Can Yemen’s Oil Industry Make A Comeback?

Can Yemen’s Oil Industry Make A Comeback?

As opposed to Syria whose…

China Leads The Global Oil Demand Recovery

China Leads The Global Oil Demand Recovery

Global oil demand has improved…

Suncor: Energy Transition Will Destroy Oil Demand

Suncor: Energy Transition Will Destroy Oil Demand

Low-carbon technologies could disrupt global…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Deep Output Cuts Could Cause Long Lasting Deficit In Oil Markets

Join Our Community

The forced oil production shutdowns and the extension of the generous OPEC+ voluntary cuts into July will not only balance the Covid-19-hit global crude and condensate demand, but are deep enough to create a monthly deficit starting from June 2020 and continuing uninterrupted until at least the end of next year, a Rystad Energy analysis shows.

The oversupply, which sent WTI oil prices into the negative earlier this year, is a thing of the past as long as OPEC+ compliance stays strong and the oil demand recovery trajectory isn’t radically altered. The last surplus month appears to have been May, when crude and condensate production exceeded demand by about 6.1 million barrels per day (bpd).

June is now already set for a global production deficit of about 1.5 million bpd. The imbalance is forecast to reach 4.6 million bpd in July, 4.2 million bpd in August and, after being reduced a little during the remainder of 2020, peak at 5.2 million bpd in January 2021. Although the shortfall will ease after that, Rystad Energy estimates that monthly deficits will remain throughout next year.

“We believe OPEC+ is attempting to create a mini-bull-cycle by quickly tightening the prompt market, helping depressed prices and creating a supply environment that will facilitate a rapid relief of oil storages, as deficits will trigger large stock draws,“ says Rystad Energy’s Head of Oil Markets Bjørnar Tonhaugen.

Rystad Energy estimates that global crude and condensate production will stay below 80 million bpd for all the remaining months of 2020. Output will likely reach 71.4 million bpd in June and grow monthly to a high of 78.4 million bpd in December.

Demand, on the other hand, is set to reach 72.9 million bpd already in June 2020 and exceed 80 million bpd from September onwards, reaching an annual monthly high of 82.3 million bpd in December.

“However, if the oil price continues its steady ascension, this will spur reactivation of parts of the curtailed US oil production. Also, if frac crews end their holidays early, US volumes may be coming back more quickly than OPEC+ expects, bridging part of the deficit,“ adds Tonhaugen.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will U.S. Shale Ever Return To Its Boom Days?

Next Post

Libya To Restart Production At Its Largest Oilfield
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall

Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall
OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts

OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts
3 Ways To Play The Oil Price Bounce

3 Ways To Play The Oil Price Bounce
Oil Market Heading For Months Of Deficit

Oil Market Heading For Months Of Deficit



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com